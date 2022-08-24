Interesting facts about Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is a world-renowned boxing champion. Having come from a difficult background, he is now one of the best athletes in history. His family very much influenced his decision and determination to box.

He has won 15 major world championships, and his last loss was in the year 1996 when he was only 19 years old. He has also only been knocked out once during his entire boxing career. Many sports websites have recognized Mayweather as the best boxer of all time. He also appeared in famous TV shows like WWE and Dancing with the Stars. Despite his fame and success, he has received a lot of criticism for his style and behavior inside and outside the ring. He has even been involved in a few controversies during his career due to his actions. Here is a look at some of the facts about him.

Family of Boxers

Floyd Joy Sinclair, later known as Floyd Mayweather, was born on the 24th of February in the year 1977. His place of birth was Grand Rapids in Michigan. There is no wonder that Mayweather had such a successful boxing career, as some members of his family were professional boxers, including his two uncles. One of his uncles, Roger Mayweather, had an impact on Floyd Mayweather and was also his trainer. He won two championships. Roger Mayweather’s first major title was the WBA super featherweight strap in the year 1983. Floyd Mayweather’s grandmother also supported his career from a young age.

Difficult Early Life

Despite the positives in Mayweather’s early life, he also faced many difficulties. He grew up in humble conditions. In his own words: ”When people see what I have now, they have no idea of where I came from and how I didn’t have anything growing up.” He had a bad relationship with his father, who, in Mayweather’s own words, gave him ”whippings” and did not spend time with him apart from training sessions. Mayweather’s mother and aunt were addicted to drugs. His aunt got sick with AIDs as a result of using drugs and sadly passed away. His grandmother did her best to support Mayweather. However, due to his difficult upbringing, Mayweather himself struggled with drug use.

In an effort to try to provide for his mother and earn a good living, Mayweather dropped out of high school to pursue boxing as his career.

Wins

Mayweather has an undefeated record. He won 15 major world championships. Those included super featherweight and light middleweight.

Mayweather won a total of 50 times and had 27 wins by KO. He had a record of 26 wins, the highest plus-minus ratio in recorded boxing history.

Even as an amateur boxer, competed in the 1996 Olympics and won a bronze medal in the featherweight division, as well as the United States national championship at featherweight and the United States Golden Gloves championships.

Mayweather won the Fighter of the Year award of the Year Magazine twice, once in the year 1998 and also in the year 2007. He then won the BWAA Fighter of the Year award three times – in 2007, in 2013, and again in 2015. He also got the title ‘Fighter of the Decade’ by the Boxing Writers Association of America, or BWAA (2010). He has been ranked the greatest box several times.

He is also one of the best-paid actors of all time.

Names and Nicknames

Mayweather had the nickname pretty boy at the start of his career, while he was still an amateur. That was because his face was still unmarked. His other nickname was ‘Money’. It came from Mayweather jokingly throwing money at a camera.

Only One Knock Out

Over his entire career, Mayweather experienced one knockout during a fight against Carlos Hernandez in 2001. That is one knockout over 50 fights Mayweather was in throughout his career. The knockout occurred when Mayweather moved his hand and complained of pain.

The Last Boxing Defeat

The last defeat of Floyd Mayweather occurred in the year 1996 at the Olympic Games. This was before Mayweather even got his famous nickname ‘Pretty Boy’. At that time, Mayweather was awarded a bronze medal. He left the fight with tears in his eyes. Mayweather was only 19 during this match.

Dancing with the Stars

Mayweather appeared in the 5th Season of Dancing with the Stars in 2007. He and his partner Karina Smirnoff, who is a professional ballroom dancer, placed 9th in the competition. While he was competing on the show, he was preparing for a fight against Ricky Hatton. That means that outside of practicing and performing on Dancing with the Stars, he was training for his next boxing match.

Mayweather Promotions

Mayweather Promotions is a promotional boxing firm that is owned and founded by Floyd Mayweather. He founded this company in the year 2007, and its headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company promotes live entertainment through various events.

WWE Appearance

Mayweather appeared in WWE in 2008. He fought against the 7ft tall Big Show and broke his nose. This was, in fact, planned. Big Show asked Mayweather to break his nose during the show. BigShow later stated that he knew that Mayweather knew how to break Big Show’s nose without ”showing it at the back of his head”.

YouTube Boxing Career

In 2021, Mayweather opened his reputation to a fresh set of fans ready to rip him a new one: that being the YouTube boxing world. Having exploded into popularity thanks to the Logan Paul versus KSI fights, Mayweather decided he would enter the YouTube ring after some goading from the YouTube boxing champion’s opponent, Logan Paul. KSI was busy touring.

And so, despite people arguing on both sides that the fight wasn’t fair (Mayweather had the experience and the world champion belts to prove it, Paul had the height and weight), the bell rang on June 6th, 2021. The fight ended in a no-win situation. Make of that what you will.