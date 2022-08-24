Deontay Wilder spars like a madman with undisputed shot two wins away

Boxing power-puncher Deontay Wilder is going hell for leather to beat Robert Helenius by sparring an unreal average of 26 rounds per day.

“The Alabama Slammer” is deep in preparations for a battle with the giant Finn on Pay Per View. Wilder has around seven weeks left to get into his best shape.

Deontay Wilder

A win over the former European champion puts Wilder in position for a WBC heavyweight title shot. Both his and stablemate Andy Ruiz Jr’s next bouts got sanctioned by the World Boxing Council as eliminators. That scenario means they are on course to face each other for a chance at the championship.

With current ruler Tyson Fury in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed crown, the outcome makes Wilder vs Helenius more critical.

Wilder can earn an undisputed opportunity with just two victories. A far cry from losing two fights on the spin to Fury.

Provided “The Bronze Bomber” defeats Helenius – as expected, the Ruiz encounter becomes a massive affair.

Undisputed shot

WBN understands that the resulting clash will get sanctioned as a mandatory eliminator, with even the possibility of an interim title on the line.

Therefore, Wilder or Ruiz will earn a stipulated shot at Fury or Usyk once they complete a predicted two-event Middle East saga.

Promoter Tom Brown knows just how important Wilder vs Helenius is to the former WBC ruler after he lost via stoppage twice.

“Deontay Wilder has established himself as a must-see. Live or on TV, because of his incredible knockout prowess,” said Brown.

“To have him make his return to boxing against another power puncher in Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn adds another element of excitement to an outstanding card.

Helenius will aim to put Wilder entirely out of the picture after his two wins over Adam Kownacki. “The Nordic Nightmare” is notoriously tricky to halt in his tracks.

Two wins away

PBC raised some eyebrows at the choice of opponent. However, as Wilder regularly professes, he only has to land one devastating punch through the twelve rounds for the contest to be over potentially.

A win over Helenius leads to a massive battle with Ruiz. The winner of that gets an undisputed crack provided Usyk vs Fury gets over the line.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

