Bryan Acosta vs Jon Martinez headlines DAZN on Sept 14

Lee Baxter Promotions is proud to announce another night of professional boxing in Toronto, live on DAZN.

After the success of the first Canadian boxing event presented on DAZN in May, Lee Baxter Promotions is back again to put on another fantastic event full with top quality talent and evenly matched fights

Headlining the event is Bryan Acosta (17-0 6KOs) as he arguably faces his toughest test to date as he takes on Jon Martinez (12-6-5 2KOs) from Bilbao, Spain.

Acosta boxed for the WBC Continental Americas Featherweight title last time out, a spectacular stoppage in the 10th round saw Acosta crowned champion, live on DAZN.

Acosta is a slick, skilful but ruthless opponent and would be a challenge for anyone in the division. Martinez is in fantastic form, as he is unbeaten in 6 fights and will look to use his experience to upset the younger prospect.

An undefeated show down between Josh Lupia (6-0 6KOs) and Jesus Solis Reyes (3-0) is co-main event on the night.

A life threating incident caused Lupia to have a 2-year break from the ring, Lupia stayed mentally strong and dedicated to getting back in the ring again.

Lupia returned to the ring in July with a dominant performance and another knockout. The 2x Canadian Amateur Champion has phenomenal power, as his 100% knockout rate shows.

A brilliant matchup that could go either way. As they say, someone’s 0 has got to go.

This fight is one for the fans as Uriel Perez (19-5 18KOs) battles it out with Edwing Davila (19-2 11KOs). Last time out Perez took on Maurice Hooker in a bout that was scheduled for 10 rounds.

Since his fight with Hooker, Perez has been training at Hardknocks Boxing Club in Toronto with head coach Billy Martin, perfecting his craft.

Perez already possesses lightning-fast hand speed, and his outrageous power speaks for itself as 18 of his 19 wins come by way of knockout.

Edwing Davila also has 11 knockout wins on his record. Davila is a former challenger for the NABA, WBO Latino and WBA Inter-Continental titles.

This match has potential for fight of the night as the two fighters put it all on the line for what looks to be a war that could go either way.

Adrian Bembridge (6-0 3KOs) will be kicking off the live broadcast on DAZN as he looks to continue his unbeaten streak.

Bembridge has looked like an unstoppable force in the Super Welterweight division as he’s been dominating his opponents. Last time out Bembridge won with a first round KO, a monster left hook that could have caused heavyweights problems.

Probellum’s Spencer Wilcox (3-0 2KOs) will also be on the card, the 4x National Canadian Amateur Champion takes on Victor Cosmopulos Perez (5-5-1 2KOs) in a lightweight bout. Wilcox is exceptional talent from a true boxing family, with 4 brothers all boxing professionally.

Starting off the night will be Ruben Perez Vallejo (7-1-1 3KOs) scheduled for a 4-round match against Slovakia’s Kristian Patko (4-3-1 4KOs). Ruben has been training alongside brother Uriel Perez and stablemate Adrian Bembridge with Billy Martin as he prepares for the fight.

The event at REBEL Entertainment Complex, Toronto will be the start of an iconic weekend of boxing on DAZN as Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go head-to-head for the third time.

The event falls on Mexican Independence weekend, a historic and important part of Mexican culture and tradition as Mexico gained independence from Spain.

In recent years it has also been celebrated with Mexican athletes boxing on Independence weekend. In the past we have seen many historic events and we are set to see two more this year.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. For VIP Booths, please email [email protected] REBEL Entertainment Complex is located at 11 Polson Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5A 1A4. On the night of the event doors will open at 6:30 pm ET, with the first bell at 6:45 pm ET. DAZN broadcast will start at 8pm ET for the Adrian Bembridge bout.