Oscar De La Hoya honored for his services to the sport of boxing

Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award yesterday from the Harold & Carol Pump Foundation.

He received the special honor during the 2022 Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala alongside other honorees including Ray Lewis, Ozzie Smith, Ken Goldin, and Steve Madison.

“My lifetime of achievement as it reads on the award, I am lucky enough to receive tonight is not just one of celebrating the highs, but of pushing through the lows and coming out the other side a better person for it,” said Oscar De La Hoya.

“With that, I thank Dana and David for this honor. I feel truly humbled. But I am more humbled by the incredible work that both of you do.

“Whether it is your work at Northridge Medical Center or my foundation’s work at White Memorial, together, I truly believe that together we can win this battle against cancer,” De La Hoya concluded.

The mission of the Foundation is to raise funds and create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer.

By engaging the community, sports leaders and those touched by this disease, financial support is given to the development of cancer treatments, programs and services, as well as the procurement of advanced medical technology.