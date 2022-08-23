Ivan Redkach signs promotional agreement with Star Boxing

Star Boxing is pleased to announce that it has signed IVAN “EL TERRIBLE” REDKACH (Los Angeles, CA, 26-6-1 18KO’s) to an exclusive promotional agreement.

Dyed hair in a litany of colors, a half bodied tribal tattoo and charismatic personality inside and outside of the ring is the algorithm that makes Ukraine born Ivan Redkach an exciting signing. Redkach will be campaigning at 135 lbs moving forward.

Born in the Sumy region of Ukraine, in a town called Shostka, Redkach fulfilled his dream of attending the Brovarsky Sports Boarding School in Kyiv where champions such as Wladimir Klitschko, Sergey Dzinziruk, and Yuiry Nuzhnenko were developed.

At the age of 12, Redkach was accepted to the school, but his mother was not keen on him attending school 280 miles away from home at such a young age. Ultimately, his father made the decision to allow Ivan to attend the famed Brovarsky School.

As an amateur Redkach had over 300 amateur fights and fought some of the best Ukraine based amateur fighters in the world. He won the Ukraine national title during this time.

Finally, after a questionable decision that went against Redkach in the finals of a Ukraine National Championship tournament, he decided it was time to turn pro and leave the unpredictability of amateur boxing scoring behind.

With $300 in his pocket, and a dream, a 23-year-old Redkach left for the United States with the hopes of making a name for himself as a professional boxer.

“For me, half a year was for survival.” said Redkach. “They beat me, they broke me in the ring, my whole face was blue. They beat me anywhere – on my legs, on my arms, below the waist. I came home, went to bed, and thought, what was I doing so far from home. I almost forgot why I wanted to be in pro boxing, but I didn’t give up. I came because I made a promise to my family: mom, dad, daughter that I would bring the champion title home.”

As professional Ivan was given the name “El Terrible” for his tenacious style in the ring. In 2014 Ivan would win his first belt when he defeated Tony Luis by unanimous decision for the IBF USBA Lightweight Title. Redkach would go on to face some of boxing’s best, including former world champions and world title challengers, Tevin Farmer, Argenis Mendez, John Molina Jr., Danny Garcia, and Regis Prograis.

Redkach is excited to get back in the ring, “For some reason my career froze for a year. I have had a good rest and I did not sit still waiting for my time. I trained hard for a year, being told there is a fight, then there would be no fight.”

Redkach continued, “Boxing is my job, it is my life. I have been in boxing since I am 6 years old, and I have come a good way. I have the experience. There have been ups and downs, but I will be back in the ring soon and you will see my desire to win. I am very grateful to Star Boxing and Joe DeGuardia to further my career. Together we will become world champion.”

“We are excited to have a fighter like Ivan Redkach join the Star Boxing stable,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “Ivan has made a name for himself against top tier opponents, and we believe Ivan will have success now campaigning at 135 lbs. We look forward to bringing him the biggest and best opportunities available in his quest to become a world champion.”