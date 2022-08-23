Cruiserweight Robin Safar moves to 15-0 with stoppage win

Cruiserweight, Robin Safar (15-0, 11 KOs), scored an impressive knockout against Antonio Brown (8-2, 8 KOs), to remain undefeated.

The scheduled 6-round bout took place this past Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California.

Safar, who’s managed by Oliver Cabrera, in association with FightStars, dominated the action from the opening bell.

Trained by Ibin Casson, Safar took his instructions wisely as his plan was to attack the body early. Safar ended the bout when he landed a devastating left hook to the body of Brown. Brown was counted out at the 2:00 mark of round one.

Unfortunately, Safar tore his right biceps in this fight. He estimated ring return is undetermined at this time.

“I was feeling great as this fight was happening, but I felt my right biceps pop and it happened midway through the first round, which forced me to start throwing more left hooks to the body,” stated Safar.

“I was thrilled that I was able to get him out of there early. Now, I must get the proper care to fix this injury. I’m hoping to be back by early next year.”

“Safar was impressive in this fight considering the circumstances,” said Mike Leanardi, CEO of FightStars.

“It was unfortunate that he it looks like he tore his biceps, but I’m still awaiting the final news from the doctor. I know he will work hard to get back in the ring. He’s an extremely talented fighter and this minor bump in the road will only slow us down for the moment.”