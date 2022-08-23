Amid their sons ‘beef’, Eubank and Benn are heading on tour together

Earlier this month, their sons agreed to fight. The Pay Per View event got painted as the reignition of their father’s long-running 1990s rivalry. However, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank have long obliterated their beef.

The feud is no more. The pair now get on better than ever before. So much so that they’ll tour together just weeks after Eubank Jr vs Benn takes place.

One of those events takes place in Southampton on October 28. Fans can find details of this on the Ticket Tailor website.

Gold Star Promotions will host an evening with the British legends allowing fans to run shoulders with British boxing royalty.

As far as the beef between their sons goes, it’s not hard to work out why it’s pushed to be so severe when their fathers are not on the same page.

Benn vs Eubank – The Trilogy Tour

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank take to the stage for the first time to talk about their boxing careers and their two professional boxing matches, which took place in 1990 and 1993.

Benn won his first 22 consecutive bouts by knockout. Eubank was the cocky, flashy upstart who began calling out Benn after his tenth bout.

The rivalry grew, with both men swearing that they would knock the other man out.

An Evening Of Entertainment That Will See These Two Legends Once Again Go Face To Face, This Time on Stage!!

Dress Code Lounge Suits (No Ripped jeans, please)

Platinum Tickets are priced at £189 –

You will be seated towards the front of the venue and receive a Glove signed by Benn and Eubank.

Tickets include a meet and greet, a professional photo, 2-course meal, an auction, and entertainment.

Gold Tickets are £79 –

These include meet and greet, professional photo and two-course meal, Auction, and entertainment.

LOCATION

Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel, SO15 1AG.

Rivalry

It’s true that Benn and Eubank once hated each other like their sons probably do now that they are locked in a fight together. But the long-running family feud is only dragged up regarding a PPV event.

If it weren’t that both boxers had few options in their careers, the fight probably wouldn’t happen due to the vast weight gulf.

As it turns out, Eubank is willing to sacrifice his body to make 157 pounds for the first time in his career. Both will have the chance to enhance the Benn vs Eubank legacy on October 8.

It might be clearer to outline exactly where the ‘family feud‘ is before painting a different picture for fans. Eubank Jr and Benn might “hate each other” now, but their fathers certainly don’t any longer.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

