Usyk vs Fury: Undisputed P4P has to be next amid WBC deadline delay

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury for all the marbles at heavyweight is now the only fight to make moving forward. That’s if Fury fights again.

Four days remain on a WBC deadline for Fury to decide his future. However, the World Boxing Council may allow a compassionate extension due to a recent family tragedy.

Fury’s cousin Rico Burton got stabbed and killed while out with friends watching the Usyk fight in Altrincham. “The Gypsy King” called for a stop to knife crime in an emotional outburst soon after the shocking incident.

Therefore, the WBC will certainly not force Fury’s hand this week, despite already having some clarification from social media activity over the weekend.

Usyk vs Fury

In a deleted post, Fury offered to fight Usyk next, stipulating it would take a mammoth offer to get him inside the ropes again.

“I’ve just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk. [He was] out of his depth,” said Fury.

“However, England has been relieved of its belts. Yet again, as usual. There is a remedy and a solution that I can suggest.

“If you want those belts back, then send in “The Gypsy Barbarian of England” – come on!

“Send me in. I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser [Wladimir Klitschko].

“But it’s not going to be cheap. If you want the best, you’ve got to pay. It’s going to be very expensive.

“So get your checkbook out, and I will relieve that Ukrainian dosser.”

Not fighting at all

Speaking after his second convincing win over Joshua, Usyk told Sky Sports he wants the Fury fight or nothing at all.

“I’m convinced Tyson Fury is not retired. I want to fight Tyson Fury. If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, then I’m not fighting at all.”

I’m sure the sanctioning bodies will have something to say about that in Usyk’s case. The formidable force holds three of the four straps, with Fury holding that elusive green and gold version.

The IBF had their mandatory when Josuha fought Kubrat Pulev. Therefore, it’s now the turn of the WBO or WBA.

WBO mandatory

The WBO will most likely get their shot next, with the winner of Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker being the most likely candidate.

As Joyce vs Parker takes place in September, that scenario should afford Usyk enough time to pursue Fury in the interim.

If no Fury agreement comes, Usyk will likely defend the strap against Joyce or Parker in the first quarter of 2023.

