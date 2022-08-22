A second Tyson Fury cousin is stabbed – this time fatally

Tyson Fury suffered another heartbreak over the weekend after learning a second of his cousins had been stabbed – this time fatally.

The WBC heavyweight champion announced the shocking turn of events in the aftermath of Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Just hours earlier, Fury had been ready to make a sensational comeback to the sport.

Tyson Fury heartbreak

Since revealing that Rico Burton got killed in Goose Green, Altrincham, Fury’s activities subsided. Burton, 31, died after being punctured in the neck during an altercation.

Burton’s death comes three years after Peter Fury Jnr, Tyson’s cousin and brother of Hughie Fury, suffered a similar fate.

However, Peter survived.

“My cousin was murdered last night,” said Fury. [He was] stabbed in the neck.

“This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop – as soon as possible. The UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crimes.

“It’s a pandemic, and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

“Life is very precious. It can be taken away very quickly. Enjoy every moment.

“Rest in peace Rico Burton. May the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon.”

Peter Fury Jnr

Peter Fury Jnr, who is the son of Fury’s former boxing trainer Peter Fury, was attacked outside a Cheshire nightclub in July 2019.

Police were called to The Bubble Room in Alderley Edge into the early hours of a Sunday morning after reports of a 28 year-old man being stabbed.

Fury suffered knife wounds in the incident, but his condition wasn’t life-threatening.

Cheshire police confirmed a second man, the same age as Fury, was also treated for injuries stemming from the events.

Police made two arrests in the aftermath. A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman subsequently got bailed.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed twice by two offenders. A second man, 28, was also stabbed. He had left the scene and taken himself to hospital.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Two people from Derby were subsequently arrested.”

Rico Burton

Sadly, Burton lost his life, and there’s no coming back from this. Tyson Fury is distraught, having already witnessed the dangers of knife crime previously.

Like the Fury Jnr incident, two people have since gotten arrested by police. Burton, a talented boxer in his own right, may still get some justice in the case.

It’s thought Rico is related to another boxer in the family, Hosea Burton.

