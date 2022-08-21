Opinion: Career-long Anthony Joshua ‘stay humble’ mask torn to shreds

Anthony Joshua finally ripped away his “stay humble” moniker on Saturday night, as the false aura dropped.

AJ has made millions from hood-winking the UK public, just like his promoter Eddie Hearn, when both are as likable as an eggy fart in a phonebox.

False Anthony Joshua

World Boxing News launched in 2010 in the United Kingdom, around the same time Hearn and Joshua began their attempts to make a name for themselves. And despite having a massive PR budget, they never landed on the good side of WBN.

There was always something that was a bit off about those two. From contacting us with snide remarks about other promoters to a meeting with Joshua where he told autograph hunters to get out of his face, it didn’t ring true.

Sadly, it took a decade for the British public to see Joshua’s true colors. But many of the impressionable young Londoners in boxing are yet to see that about Hearn.

His jolly persona, like Joshua’s, is only there for financial gain.

WBN moved primarily to Las Vegas in 2017. That was a breath of fresh air, as nobody in the UK buys into the Hearn mantra.

The philosophy stateside is that if you put bums on seats and are an entertainer, you earn the right to be Pay Per View and have those perks.

Rammed down UK throats

Joshua, unfortunately for him, was rammed down the British public’s throats due to the success of the London 2012 Olympics.

Despite not even winning the final, Joshua got handed the gold and a golden ticket to be whatever he wanted moving forward.

After a year of listening to promotional offers, the Watford man made the most significant career mistake when signing with Hearn.

AJ must have thought he had hit the jackpot, feeling loved due to months of pursuit and monetary offers. And when it comes to his bank balance, he probably did merely because of Sky Sports.

In the hearts of any true British boxing fan, that’s where it all went wrong. Aligning with Hearn put Joshua in the same “Marmite” bracket as the Matchroom boss.

Joshua had to ride with whatever Hearn said, which a lot does and still means nothing. That includes comparisons to Muhammad Ali to sell Pay Per Views.

Hearn is bereft of fundamental boxing knowledge

Either Hearn is a great salesman, or he knows absolutely nothing about boxing.

Anyone with half a brain knew Joshua was limited. But Hearn carried him with a false prophecy that most knew would come off in the wash.

Joshua should have signed with an American promoter to get away from the Olympic achievement, which at best was a reach. But embarking on the second coming of the most charismatic heavyweight of all time when you didn’t even deserve the gold was a fantasy.

From then, a mixture of the right opponent at the right time saw Joshua get where he did without facing the two best heavyweights of his era.

Instead, he got humbled by Andy Ruiz Jr. and a cruiserweight master who wasn’t fully ready for the top division. If Oleksandr Usyk had fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in September of 2021, he would have lost.

It was just his luck that he got Joshua.

Anthony Joshua’s Stay humble obliterated

Dominating the first fight, it was clear Joshua found it hard to keep his “stay humble” mask on. It completely got ripped off in the rematch.

Joshua acted like a petulant child and revealed his true unlikable self to everyone worldwide. For WBN, that’s been there for a decade.

When Lennox Lewis, a true British icon, doesn’t warm to ‘the best heavyweight in the UK,’ that’s when alarm bells should ring to everyone.

We were not and have never been biased against Joshua in our reporting. We knew the truth all along, and it played out for everyone to witness on Saturday night.

How the man sold as many Pay Per Views as he did is stunning. Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn pulled the wool over the UK public’s eyes in a boxing legacy heist never seen before.

We never fell for it. But we are sorry if you did.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.