Usyk vs Joshua 2 running order, ring walk times, TV, and prediction

World Boxing News provides the Usyk vs Joshua 2 running order for Saudi Arabia alongside ring walk times, TV, and a final prediction.

Oleksandr Usyk puts his world heavyweight titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in a rematch of their September meeting.

Usyk dominated the fight in Joshua’s hometown, ripping away his belts in Tottenham.

The formidable Ukrainian gets the chance to repeat his feat and cement his place as the pound-for-pound king in Jeddah.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 running order

All times stated are Saudi Arabia local time. [BST – 2 / ET – 7 / PT – 10 hours]

16:30 DOORS OPEN – 17:30 FIRST FIGHT

4 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

RASHED BELHASA 67.35kg v TRAYCHO GEORGIEV 66.65kg

(Dubai, United Arab Emirates) (Sofia, Bulgaria)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

DANIEL LAPIN 78.5kg v JOSEF JURKO 79.9kg

(Kyiv, Ukraine) (Košice, Slovakia)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

BEN WHITTAKER 78.8kg v PETAR NOSIC 79.5kg

(West Bromwich, England) (Vrgorac, Croatia)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

ANDREW TABITI 98.3kg v JAMES WILSON 108.2kg

(Las Vegas, USA) (Los Angeles, California)

followed by

Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Sky Sports and DAZN from 8 pm

8 x 2 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

RAMLA ALI 55.65kg v CRYSTAL GARCIA NOVA 55.75kg

(Mogadishu, Somalia/Bethnal Green, England) (Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

ZIYAD ALMAAYOUF 63.2kg v JOSE ALATORRE 62.1kg

(Los Angeles, USA) (La Paz, Mexico)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest

BADOU JACK 90.3kg v RICHARD RIVERA 88.4kg

(Las Vegas, Nevada) (Hartford, Connecticut)

followed by

22:15 LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBC Light-Heavyweight World Title Final Eliminator

CALLUM SMITH 79.25kg v MATHIEU BAUDERLIQUE 79.15kg

(Liverpool, England) (Henin-Beaumont, France)

followed by

12 x 3 mins IBF Heavyweight World Title Final Eliminator

FILIP HRGOVIC 110.2kg v ZHILEI ZHANG 125.7kg

(Zagreb, Croatia) (Zhoukou, China)

followed by

Usyk vs Joshua ring walk times

The Usyk and Joshua ring walks will happen from 10.30 pm but no later than 11 pm (Saudi time) – 9 pm BST / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

12 x 3 mins IBO, WBA, WBO, IBF & RING MAGAZINE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLES

OLEKSANDR USYK 100.5kg v ANTHONY JOSHUA 110.9kg

(Shypyntsi, Ukraine) (Watford, England)

LIVE FLOAT

6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

BADER ALSAMREEN 61.8kg v FAUD TARVERDI 61.6kg

(Amman, Jordan) (Lankaran, Azerbaijan)

Prediction

Usyk had the upper hand for the majority of the first fight. Despite Robert Garcia coming in, it’s hard to see how Joshua can break through the superb jab of Usyk to halt his rhythm.

“Mr. I am Very Feel” is a master at his craft and knows AJ finds it tough to deal with the southpaw jab clashing with his own.

Unless Joshua can completely alter his state of mind and return to his early destroyer days, Usyk will dominate again and gain a stoppage in the second half of the fight.

If the contest follows the same pattern as the first early on, Joshua won’t hear the final bell merely due to his frustrations.

Joshua’s only hope is to put in on Usyk with all he’s got and go for a knockout in the first four rounds.

Bullying tactics leaving nothing in the tank is the only way for AJ to become a three-time heavyweight ruler.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

