Three DKO fighters get back to Puerto Rican roots this weekend

This Saturday night in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, three fighters under the DKO Management stable will return to their native Puerto Rico to display their talents on the boxing crazed island.

Undefeated super middleweight Elvis Figueroa will take on Fidel Munoz Monterrosa in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Figueroa, who resides in New Haven, Connecticut is 10-0 with six knockouts. The 25 year-old Figueroa is a five-year professional. Figueroa has a third round stoppage over previously undefeated Leemont Johnson (6-0), In his last bout, Figueroa took an eight-round unanimous decision over Ryan Adams on January 7th in Orlando Florida.

Monterrosa of Barranquilla, Colombia is a veteran who has fought almost everybody in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions.

The 34 year-old Monterrosa has a record of 41-29-1 with 33 knockouts.

Monterrosa has wins over Oscar Cuero (8-0) and Mikey Dahlman (12-0). Monterrosa has also faced former world champion Humberto Soto (twice), former interim world champion Pablo Cesar Cano, former world champions Antonio DeMarco & James DeGale.

Junior welterweight Jeffrey Torres will look to get back in the win column when he takes on undefeated Angel Marrero in a six-round contest.

Torres of New Haven, Connecticut, has a record 10-2 with six knockouts. The 25 year-old Torres is a six-year professional, and has a quality win over Jesse Almonte (9-2-2). Torres is coming off a defeat to Antonio Moran on May 20th as part of the “Last Chance” Tournament in Plant City, Florida.

Marrero of San Juan, Puerto Rico is 3-0. The 25 year-old Marrero is coming off a win over previously undefeated Juan Eduardo Fonseca (2-0) on May 24, 2019 in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

In a six-round featherweight bout, Felix Parrilla will look to remain perfect when he takes on Gil Iglesia Espinosa.

Parilla of New Haven, Connecticut is 5-0 with five knockouts. The 22 year-old Parrilla is a one-year professional and is coming off a fifth round stoppage over Jenn Gonzalez on March 26th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Parrilla was a 2017 New England Golden Gloves champion; 2017 Junior Olympics Finalist; 2018 National Golden Gloves Finalist; 2019 New England Golden Gloves Finalist and the 2019 Connecticut Amateur of the Year.

Espinosa of Caguas, Puerto Rico is 4-1 with four knockouts. The 23 year-old Espinosa is coming off his first professional blemish as he lost a decision to previously undefeated Edgardo Rolon Varela on December 3, 2021 in Juncos, Puerto Rico.

Figueroa, Torres and Parrilla are co-managed by Marylyn Rosa, and are trained by Luis Rosa.