“The Making of Canelo” premieres on DAZN ahead of Golovkin trilogy

Ahead of the historic and long-awaited September 17 trilogy fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin, leading global sports entertainment platform DAZN today announces the premiere of the latest instalment of its DAZN Originals series ‘The Making Of’ featuring boxing superstar Canelo.

The three 30-minute episodes chronicle Canelo’s extraordinary boxing career to date and are available exclusively on DAZN nearly everywhere worldwide beginning today, including the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. In Italy, Japan, Spain, and Germany, the episodes will drop in early September.

Canelo vs. GGG III will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan) and is in partnership with Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions.

Ahead of what is one of the most anticipated fights of his career, pound-for-pound great Canelo joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Jose Mourinho, and Anthony Joshua in getting ‘The Making Of’ three-part treatment. This series of films are led by the athlete as they relive and reflect on three of the most impactful moments of their career thus far, including their experience and their feelings, ultimately offering fans a new and fascinating insight into the mind of the world’s greatest sports stars.

Canelo’s ‘The Making Of’ episodes will see him open up about three of the biggest nights of his career: his 2014 bout and first ever loss against Floyd Mayweather, his 2018 rematch with GGG, and his 2019 light heavyweight championship matchup against Sergey Kovalev.

Alongside exclusive and revealing interviews with Canelo, ‘The Making Of’ also features testimony from some of boxing’s finest to further get to the heart of who Canelo is and what made him into the person he is today. Cameos include Canelo’s long-time trainer Eddy Reynoso, former opponent Daniel Jacobs, DAZN on-air talent Chris Mannix and Claudia Trejos, as well as Matchroom supremo and Canelo’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

‘The Making Of’ Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was commissioned by DAZN and is a co-production between Archers Mark and DAZN Studios and is made in association with APX Content Ventures. Alongside the DAZN Originals team including Grant Best (Executive Producer & EVP Global Commissioning Original Content), Hugh Sleight (Executive Producer), Christine Wilt (Executive Producer) and Kevin Joseph (VP of Original Programming), the series is directed by Dan Riley and produced by Moby Longinotto.