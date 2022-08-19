Wilder vs Helenius, Ruiz vs Ortiz winners on course for vacant WBC title

Deontay Wilder, Robert Helenius, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Luis Ortiz are involved in a four-way tussle for the WBC heavyweight title.

As World Boxing News reported before anybody else, Al Haymon wants to pitch Wilder and Ruiz together in a massive Pay Per View.

To set that up, Haymon has pitted the two former heavyweight champions against solid opponents to improve their championship chances.

WBC heavyweight title

With a decision on its way regarding Tyson Fury’s World Boxing Council belt coming on August 26, all will become clearer on the situation.

As things stand, the Wilder vs Helenius bout on October 15 and Ruiz vs Ortiz on September 4 are both sanctioned as WBC eliminators.

This situation means the two winners will collide for Fury’s vacant strap in the coming months. That’s provided “The Gypsy King” walks away – as expected.

If he doesn’t, Fury can have a voluntary defense.

Then, the eventual Wilder/Helenius vs Ruiz/Ortiz final becomes a mandatory eliminator. Either that or a collision for the interim title.

It all depends on Fury’s decision next week. But it looks highly likely that a mini tournament has opened up for the coveted green and gold belt.

Two eliminator fights

Ruiz returns to the ring to swap power punches with ‘King Kong’ Ortiz at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California. Wilder and Helenius got at it in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge at Barclays Center.

Ruiz, 32, had not fought since May 1, 2021. Back then, he defeated Chris Arreola unanimously. His rival, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, 43, has a record of 33 wins with 28 knockouts and two losses, both by KO.

His most recent fight was on January 1 of this year. He knocked out Charles Martin in Hollywood.

The WBC stated: “This fight will be an elimination endorsed by the World Boxing Council, with the winner advancing to fight the Green and Gold Champion.”

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

On Wilder vs Helenius, PBC said: “Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. It will be an explosive 12-round WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator between ferocious punchers.”

All sanctions clarified – the next World Boxing Council champion will come from that group of four fighters after Fury retires.

