Connor Coyle to face wily veteran Silverio Ortiz on Sept 17

NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle will face rugged veteran Silverio Ortiz Saturday, September 17 at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL.

Rated 10th by the World Boxing Association (WBA), Coyle is 16-0 with 7 KO’s. A native of Northern Ireland, Coyle lives part time in Pinellas Park, FL, where he trains under Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Jim McLaughlin. In his most recent bout, Coyle defeated crafty contender Antonio Todd to capture the NABA belt.

Fighting out of Yucatan, Mexico, Ortiz’ professional ledger is 37-31 with 18 KO’s. A pro for more than two decades, Ortiz battled many champions and contenders including Jorge Paez, Steve Forbes, David Diaz, Hernan Ngoudjo, Humberto Soto, Pablo Cano, Radzhab Butaev and Charles Conwell.

He’s also scored big victories over Daniel Seda (20-1-1), Mian Hussain (16-0), Armando Robles (24-1-2) and Mahonri Montes (25-0-1).

Coyle-Ortiz is scheduled for eight rounds and is a nontitle bout.

“I’m glad we’ve got Connor’s opponent locked in,” said Coyle’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Ortiz is a very tough veteran who’s beaten several good fighters, so Connor cannot take him lightly! If everything goes according to plan on September 17, we’ll be moving onto bigger fights.”

The card is promoted by Alessi Promotions. For more information on the card, visit AlessiPromotions.Com.