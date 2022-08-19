Canelo: If I had beaten Floyd Mayweather I could have gone crazy!

Canelo Alvarez wondered what might have been if the Mexican superstar had beaten Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

The former pound-for-pound king discussed the possibility during taping for a three-part series on DAZN.

His new show, “The Making of Canelo,” premiered on Friday and featured his rise to prominence from a fifteen-year-old professional.

The three 30-minute episodes chronicle Canelo’s extraordinary boxing career, which is one of the best to grace the ring.

Floyd Mayweather

But almost a decade ago, a young Alvarez took his lumps at the hands of Floyd Mayweather. He didn’t complain and got on with his career.

It took another nine years for Canelo to taste defeat again.

He reflected on how his career could have gone and said about the Mayweather fight: “Simply, it was down to experience.

“If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are entirely different. It’d be a completely different fight now.

“I’ve always said that perhaps if I’d won that night, everything would have come my way. Fame, money, and perhaps it wouldn’t have worked out well then.

“I could’ve perhaps gone crazy. It wasn’t my moment. That’s how I take it. It wasn’t my moment. It took me a few days for me to accept it.”

The Making of Canelo

Other topics covered in the series include the GGG rematch and beating Sergey Kovalev.

“I’m not a person who cries a lot, but there are times you can’t take it all in. The truth is that those feelings are unique.

“Having my family there, my wife, my children, my mom, my dad, my siblings, my friends, and all my team.

“For me, it’s very important; it means a lot. Why? Because, in the end, family is the most important thing for us.”

“Being a world champion in another division, imagine! Such a small boxer like me –

“A Mexican, winning a world championship as a light heavyweight when nobody thought I’d win a world championship in the 154 division because I was very small.

“Imagine what that means to me?”

‘The Making Of’ Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is available exclusively on DAZN.

Canelo vs. GGG III will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan).

