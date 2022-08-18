Simplicity in Genius: Anthony Joshua aims to put failures behind him

Anthony Joshua says there will be “simplicity in genius” this weekend as he bids to become a three-time heavyweight champion.

AJ could join Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis as two of the greats to regain the top division title twice.

Advertisements

After learning a harsh lesson from the first fight in September, Joshua has gone back to basics for Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua defeated

“The fight with Usyk, he busted my ass for some rounds. I have to take that defeat like a man, ” Joshua admitted.

“I hold myself accountable. I’m someone who can admit when I’m wrong and hold my head high when I’m right.

“The fight in September, he was right, and I was wrong. Simply, I have to reverse that role on August 20.

“I don’t like to overcomplicate the situation because there’s simplicity in genius.

Advertisements

“Sometimes, if you keep things simple, you can achieve great things, so I’m just going to keep things simple and move forward.

New trainer

New coach Robert Garcia is adamant Joshua’s advantages will tell come fight night in Jeddah.

“I started coming to the UK in December. I’ve been coming back and forth to England to work with Anthony. I see a different Anthony now; the way he thinks and the way he talks,” said Garcia.

“Everything he’s practicing and everything he’s doing in the gym; I think he fought the wrong fight, but that’s the past. That happened already.

“Usyk was the better man, congratulations to him, but come August 20. We’re going to do whatever it takes to win those titles back. I know he can do it.”

Advertisements

On how Joshua could overthrow the pound-for-pound king, Garcia added:

“He’s the bigger man; he’s the stronger man, he’s got the reach advantage, so we’re going to take advantage of all that.

Three-time heavyweight champion

“Come that day – I think without a doubt we’re going to have a three-time heavyweight champion.

“We’ve got to be prepared for everything. Usyk is a great fighter. He’s got skills, reflexes, accuracy – he’s got everything.

“I think Anthony has the tools to beat him. We just have to do the things in the gym.

“He wants to be champion again. Like I said before, I do not doubt that on August 20, he will be champion again.

“I want my first heavyweight champion of the world. I’ve had 14 world champions. He will be my 15th. But he will be my first heavyweight champion, and that’s big for me too.”

Joshua has looked focused on the job at hand all week in Saudi Arabia. It’s soon time to put that plan into action.

He may have nowhere else to go with his career if he doesn’t.

Follow WBN: Facebook @officialworldboxingnews.Twitter @worldboxingnews.