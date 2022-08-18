Mike Tyson used to get orgasmic feelings, erections from fighting

Mike Tyson used to get so wound-up from fighting in the ring that the heavyweight would get too excited.

The boxing legend is known for speaking his mind, but presenter Joe Rogan had more than he bargained for on a podcast taping.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was doing the media rounds to promote his comeback fight. Tyson’s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” was a vital part of that.

Tyson didn’t hold back.

Mike Tyson feelings

Discussing all things fighting and his decision to return in his mid-fifties, Tyson made a mind-boggling admission that hitting people actually gives him an erection.

“Sometimes, periodically, I struggle with the possibility I could hurt somebody. That sometimes it’s orgasmic.” Tyson explained to Rogan.

The UFC announcer was clearly taken aback and immediately questioned Tyson’s wording as he struggled with the response.

“Saying orgasmic. That’s a strange thing to say,” he said.

Tyson replied: “What does it mean when fighting (someone) gets you erect? What does that mean?”

“Yeah. That’s how I got when I was a kid. I get the twinkle.”

It’s not the first time Tyson has come out with something unexplainable. His most famous quip to Lennox Lewis still causes debate to this day.

Lennox Lewis quote

Back in the early 2000s, before they eventually fought, Tyson went on live TV to say:

“I was going to rip his heart out. I’m the best. I’m the most brutal and vicious, the most ruthless champion there has ever been. No one can stop me.

“Lennox is a conqueror? No! He’s no Alexander! I’m Alexander! I’m the best ever. Yes, I’m Sonny Liston. I’m Jack Dempsey.

“There’s never been anyone like me. I’m from their cloth. No one can match me. My style is impetuous, my defense is impregnable, and I’m ferocious.

“I want his heart! I want to eat his children! Praise be to Allah!”

Lewis would settle the argument with a stoppage of the troubled former champion. But back then, Tyson was in a bad place.

The ex-undisputed king looks in better shape now than in 2005 when he lost to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride.

Taking drugs before fights and not training properly didn’t help. However, the 2020 version of ‘Iron’ Mike wasn’t smoke-free for his November 2020 PPV battle with Roy Jones Jr.

He admitted later that he was high on cannabis during the fight.

