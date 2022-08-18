Marcos Maidana in amazing shape for Popo Freitas, ab implants debunked

Marcos Maidana is in great shape for his exhibition and has not had any etching or plastic surgery on his muscles.

The returning former champion stood previously accused of purchasing six-pack implants to complete his tremendous weight loss.

Advertisements

Maidana, who reigned as a title-holder at 140 and 147 before retiring in 2014, has lost considerable weight for a comeback.

Marcos Maidana weight loss

After claiming millions from two fights with Floyd Mayweather six years ago, many thought “Chino” was happily retired.

Ballooning in weight, Maidana seemed to be enjoying being out of the limelight until returning as a promoter in 2018.

Months later, the Argentine got bitten by the boxing bug and began long preparations to streamline his bulky figure.

Losing a whopping 25 kilos or more, Maidana has whipped himself into fantastic shape as a fight later this year remains on the cards.

Advertisements

But as the extra poundage waned, some fans noticed a development in Maidana’s abs. A video showed the emergence of what some claim Maidana had implanted in his stomach.

Ab implants debunked

Those completely unfounded accusations by conspiracy theorists have stated their case.

“Maidana didn’t even have abs at 140. Ain’t no way they real,” said one.

Others added: “Chino’ fake abs‘ Maidana’ in referencing the fighter and stated: ‘Chino Maidana drew fake abs on his stomach?’

Advertisements

Of course, a photo was then released of Maidana’s progress, showing an incredible physique for all to see. Maidana is clearly in fantastic shape, possibly his best.

There are no etching marks or implants at all in his body. His team subsequently debunks that.

Plaudits get deserved because Maidana has gone from a massive frame to looking like a bonafide fighter again. He looks terrific.

A clash against kickboxer Jorge Cali fell apart amidst tragedy, having been delayed at least three times due to the current pandemic.

Popo Freitas

More serious boxing bouts are now in progress, according to Maidana. One of those is against Acelino “Popo” Freitas on October 27.

The pair will collide in Miami in Maidana’s first bout for eight years.

Maidana is relatively young compared to the other legends making comebacks from lengthy absences.

Turning 39 last month, Maidana has years on the likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson. Some believe Maidana should take a rematch with Amir Khan seriously in the future.

“Yes, I think now I beat Khan. “I don’t know if easy, but I feel good. I have a lot of experience and hunger to win,” said Maidana.

Khan vs Maidana I was voted Fight of the Year in 2010. Khan won the first-ever WBN Fighter of the Year Award for his victory.

For now, the focus is on Maidana vs Freitas.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.