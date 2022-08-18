Factors that Made Boxing Grow in Popularity

Boxing is a physical, entertaining yet unpredictable sport. Anyone can become a boxer regardless of race, creed or height. In fact, boxing fans don’t care who you’re are. If you can impact damage to your opponents, you can become a fan favorite quickly.

Interestingly, famous boxers ‘retire’ a few times before hanging up their boots. One moment they are done with boxing. Next, they are taking up bouts with YouTube stars.

In this article, we’ll talk more about the sport of boxing. Discover why boxing will be around for years despite claims that it is a dying sport.

Boxing is a Thrilling Sport

Boxing is one of the most exciting sports in the world. It brings out raw emotions out of people, whether you love brutal sports or not. Unlike some other sports, there’s rarely a dull moment in a good boxing match.

Athletically gifted men and women clad in blue or red shorts/gloves trade jabs for up to 12 rounds. And in each round, one of them risks getting dropped on the mat or knocked out into oblivion.

Now, boxing matches are not created equal. Some fights look comical, especially if they involve amateurs. But when there’s a good fight card, arenas sell out in minutes.

Interestingly, no one knows how long a boxing match will take. It could be over in 30 seconds. It could take 12 rounds. Bottom line—fights involving top boxers thrill fans from the start to the end.

A Global Fan Base

Many of the biggest sports have audiences all over the world. Boxing is no exception. It has athletes and fans from every corner of the globe. If you need evidence, pay attention to major boxing events.

When Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua has a match, Britain comes to a standstill. Likewise, any fights featuring Manny Pacquiao attract millions of viewers from the Philippines.

In the US, Mike Tyson—during his glory days—Floyd Mayweather Jr., and even Canelo Alvarez, sell or sold out shows nearly every other time. These athletes sell out tickets mostly because they have millions of fans from different parts of the world.

A global fan base is good news to the sport of boxing. It means there are a lot of money to be made, which helps keep the sport thriving. Now, not everyone generates millions of dollars from boxing. Most unknown boxers barely make enough money to pay bills. Still, these boxers don’t quit because they have fans who support them.

Immortalized by Hollywood and Game Developers

When you think about it, Hollywood is in love with boxing. Think of the Rocky and Creed movies. They are tremendously successfully. Movies like Raging Bull, Fat City, The Harder they Fall and Tyson were all made to celebrate boxing.

Movies entertain and make people fall in love with characters and storylines. When you watch a good movie about Mike Tyson, the next step is to watch a real fight involving the legend.

It’s the same case for video games. They immerse you into the world of boxing like nothing else can. Not only are you inside an arena, but you participate in fighting. You get to punch, duck and knockout opponents.

With online slots like Rocky Balboa, you also get a chance to make money. These slots simulate boxing. But the goal is to trigger winning symbols. At Gamble Online no deposit casinos, your first slot game does not have to cost you money. You get free spins to play a couple of slots. Then you can decide whether to fund your account.

Clever Marketing and Broadcasting Deals

Since the 1960s, boxing has been great at marketing. For starters, organizers choose accessible venues in cities that can attract the right audiences. For example, bouts involving British fighters perform better if held in the UK.

Next is matchmaking. Boxing organizers tend to hire experienced matchmakers to create fight cards that will excite fans. Crucially, they prepare for unseen issues like injuries or city officials cancelling bouts.

Another crucial process of organizing successful boxing games is promotion. Word has to get out for people to buy tickets. Nowadays, the majority of fans watch cards on TV or online networks. That involves cutting deals with TV networks.

Online marketing is also critical in promoting boxing matches nowadays. Think of the fight between KSI and Jake Paul. A lot of people consider that match to be a joke. But it was marketed online entirely. And it raked in more than $20M.

Multiple Boxing Associations

Boxing has been growing gradually since the 1960s. One of the reasons its growth has been consistent is because organizers know how to market fights. As you probably know, there are four major boxing world titles:

World Boxing Organization (WBO)

World Boxing Association (WBA)

World Boxing Council (WBC)

International Boxing Federation (IBF)

The World Boxing Association has been around since 1962, making it the oldest boxing association in the world. Although it started with proper management, widespread corruption scandals made people to lose faith in its work.

The World Boxing Council launched in 1963 and has been involved in many high-profile bouts. It has organized matches for the likes of Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather and Joe Frazier.

IBF launched in 1983 as a replacement for the United States Boxing Associations. The World Boxing Organization, on the other hand, started in 1988 thanks to disputes in the WBA organization.

Together boxing associations help organize countless boxing matches around the world. This means endless media coverage, corporate sponsorships and steady growth for the sport.

Lots of Superstars

Another reason people love boxing is because it is full of incredible boxers. To expound more, the sport has 17 weight divisions ranging from the mini flyweight to the heavyweight division.

The heavyweight division gets a lot of attention thanks to its display of heavy hitters like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. However, there are many successful welterweights, bantamweights and middleweights in the sport.

With that in mind, boxing rankings change constantly. That’s one of the good things about the sport. No one remains at the top of their division for long. Of course, there are some exceptions.

For example, Muhammad Ali is considered the best heavy weight boxer of all time. Evander Holyfield dominated the cruiserweight division while Sugar Ray Robinson was the king of the welterweight division.