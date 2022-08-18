Deontay Wilder: I told my kids daddy is still hurt but he has to go back

Deontay Wilder outlined a challenging conversation with his children before confirming his comeback to boxing following two losses.

“The Bronze Bomber” will face Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on October 15. The fight takes place almost a year from his second stoppage loss to Tyson Fury.

After considering his options and spending time with his family, a day earlier this year changed everything.

Deontay Wilder decision

Wilder had a statue placed permanently in his hometown. That alone made him believe his boxing journey was far from over.

Speaking to Premier Boxing Champion about his mindset, Wilder opened up about his thought process.

“It was a hard decision coming back and what I should do,” admitted Wilder. “It’s basically what I wanted, and now I’m here.

“I knew I had to go back after seeing the people’s emotions [at a statue unveiling in Tuscaloosa]. I saw the children and showed them that someone who symbolizes them could aim for greatness.

“They can be great too. Motivated and inspired to be great. I knew right then and there that I had to come back.

“I inspire so many people around the world. I’ve got a bit more to give. I want to show the kids what greatness is supposed to look like.”

Men were breaking down

He continued: “Especially when you see men breaking down. We’re often supposed to be the toughest. But when we do have that vulnerable side, you don’t care who is looking.

“That came out, and I saw it. Not only did I see it, I felt it. I knew immediately that I had to have a conversation with my children. Tell them that daddy is still hurt, but he has got to go back.

“I’m going to continue to do it for them one hundred percent. But more people out there need motivation, they need strength, and need inspiring.

“I have certain people looking at me for wisdom, so it wasn’t a hard decision [in that respect].”

Helenius test

The ironic thing about Wilder’s opponent is that Helenius helped him prepare for the trilogy fight with Fury. It came eighteen months after Wilder’s career was torn apart by a shocking seven-round beating.

Helenius was a part of that redemption process, alongside new trainer Malik Scott, as Wilder dropped Fury twice in a much better showing.

Wilder is just one win away from a possible shot at the vacant WBC heavyweight title. He cannot afford any sentiment ahead of the Pay Per View battle.

