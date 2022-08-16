Top Mexican prospects set for Canela Boxeo on Aug 19

Many of the top Mexican boxing prospects will be showcased this Friday night on the next installment of the “Canela Boxeo” series, presented by CANELA BOXEO and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, at Centennial Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico.

“Canela Boxeo” will be held and streamed live and for FREE the third Friday night every month, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, in Mexico.

“This card has a little bit of everything,” Taylor said. “We open up the night with one of the top young prospects in Mexico, the 2021 Gold Medal National Champion, Alejandro Cota, making his television debut. Undefeated Jorge Lugo Cota is looking to elevate from young prospect to young contender. Our main event on CANELA.TV will introduce Mexico’s next super middleweight contender as 19-1 Manuel Gallegos (16 KOs) looks to enter the world rankings with a victory on Canelo Boxeo.’”

Dangerous puncher Manuel Gallegos (19-1, 16 KOs, fighting at home out of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, faces light heavyweight Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui (10-1, 7 KOs), of Navojoa, Sonora, in the 8-round main event in a bitter intrastate rivalry match, respectively, Sinaloa vs. Sonora.

The 25-year-old Gallegos, WCBS’ latest signee, is the second-rated Mexican light heavyweight to only the great Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. He has been unable the last 10 months, while Moroyoqui understands how an upset victory will bolster his resume..

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Cota(8-0, 6 KOs) steps up in class as he takes on Jesus Antonio “Chino” Rubio (13-5-2, 7 KOs), the past World Boxing Association (WBA) Interim World super lightweight challenger. In the 8-round co-feature event.

Cota, the 20-year-old also fighting at home in Los Mochis, was an outstanding amateur boxer who compiled a record of 155-10, to go along with numerous state and national championship gold-medal performances. Jorge’s uncle, 5-time world champion, is part of the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family. His uncle, Fernando Montiel (54,6 39 KOs), is the color analyst for “Canela Boxeo.”

Rubio defeated former world-ranked challenger and United States Boxing Association (USBA) Champion Sonny Fredrickson (21-3) in 2021 to earn Rubio a title shot versus undefeated Alberto Puello (20-0) for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Interim Junior Welterweight World Championship. Rubio lost a 12-round decision.

Bantamweight Nazario Castro (10-2, 5 KOs) puts his 8-fight win streak on the line against Sergio “The Shadow” Villalobos (10-5, 2 KOs) in an evenly matched, action-packed 8-round bout. Castro knocked off a pair of previously unbeaten opponents, 5-0 Javier Montes and 6-0 Ricardo Brazamontes, during the aforementioned skein. Brazamontes, though, has faced much stiffer competition and is more experienced.

Young Mexican lightweights Rafael “Peque” Armenta (5-0-1, 1 KO) and Armando “El Chica” Ramirez (7-1-1, 3 KOs) are matched in a 6-rounder.

In the opening bout of the evening, 17-year-old Alejandro Cota (2-0, 1 KO) will make his television debut in a 4-round fight against Luis Nides Nunez (1-2-1, 0 KOs). Cota is the younger brother of another WCBS promising prospect, 20-year-old lightweight Marco Cota Moreno (8-0, 6 KOs). Like his older brother, Cota — no relation to Jorge Cota – was a remarkable amateur boxer who was 114-6, 4-time Sonora State Champion, and 2021 National Champion.

“Canela Boxeo” – LIVE, EXCLUSIVE and FREE stream — on CANELA.TV, presented by World Cup Boxing Series, on Friday, August 19th from the Centennial Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, starting 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.