Ricky Hatton gets red nose from Campbell in spar

June 11th, 2022

Team Hatton

Ricky Hatton sparred his professional boxer son Campbell Hatton for the first time at a similar weight and got a red nose for his trouble.

Hatton has lost forty-plus pounds after piling on the pounds through his diet of alcohol and greasy breakfasts. Since announcing an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera, “The Hitman” has made impressive strides in the weight department.

So much so that Ricky and Campbell can compete in the gym without massively outweighing his offspring.

Once the pair had gone through their paces, both commented as Ricky seemingly came off worse.

“It was a very emotional day for me as a father today. I couldn’t be prouder of Campbell Hatton,” said Ricky.

“Anyway, as everyone knows, I never thought I’d see him turn pro. I especially never thought I’d be in a training camp sparring with him.

“I’ve had many proud times over the years [where Campbell is concerned]. That was up there,” he added.

Very emotional day for me as a father today. Couldn’t be prouder of @campbellhatton anyway as everyone knows but I never thought I’d see him turn pro and I especially never thought I’d be in a training camp sparring with him.Had many proud times over the years.That was up there.x pic.twitter.com/ZyCJ3M6fRj — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) June 10, 2022

RICKY HATTON & CAMPBELL SPARRING

Campbell said: “A few rounds with the old fella this afternoon. Not a backward step was taken by either of us.

“I’m really proud of how far he’s come the last few months. He’s done mint getting himself in great shape and back fit and healthy.

“You definitely never lose it,” added the young, undefeated fighter.

At 21, Campbell is already 7-0 in the paid ranks. However, like Nigel Benn’s son Conor, he needs to be brought on gradually to get the best out of him.

With Ricky behind him, anything is possible for Campbell in the future.

Regarding Ricky, he can look forward to another event in front of his adoring fans in Manchester on July 2nd. Barrera will move around with him for a few rounds in what could be the start of a mini-masters run for the former world champion.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.