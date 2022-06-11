The Jarrell Miller comeback on after career chasm

June 11th, 2022

A Jarrell Miller comeback to the boxing ring is on this year after the controversial fighter kept busy by sparring some of the best heavyweights.

Most recently seen opposite Tyson Fury in camp, Miller is on the verge of returning from two separate bans for steroids.

Miller had already been out of action since 2018 due to drug test red flags. That was before a further two-year suspension got handed down in December 2020.

The second ban will allow Miller to return before the end of the year.

‘Big Baby’ had popped dirty before his world heavyweight title clash with Anthony Joshua in 2019 and was ultimately replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Facing an unfathomable six-month WBA rating suspension at the time, Top Rank signed Miller, and he was ready to go again in 2020.

Once again, Miller was caught by an adverse finding just a short time before his scheduled contest with Jerry Forrest. Eighteen months, Miller is almost back from being out of commission.

The American is pushing 34 and saw a full three years of his career-best years disappear.

DENIAL

In the summer of 2020, Miller again denied any wrongdoing despite a series of steroids found in his system over the previous two years.

“This is something that was ingested,” Miller told Fight Network. “We don’t know if it was contaminated.

“We’re investigating as of right now. My team and I are just working due diligently to get the facts 100 percent straight.”

He continued: “I have never willingly taken a steroid for performance enhancement purposes. Number two, Did I take something for healing properties? For injury, yes, I have, before a fight to win a fight.

“During a training camp, no, I have never done that.

“Nobody can be more outraged than me. I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line.

“But I certainly have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out. I have to sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way.”

JARRELL MILLER

Dmitriy Salita, who was Miller’s promoter before all this went down [unconfirmed whether he still will be in 2022], spoke exclusively to World Boxing News at the time.

“I am disappointed,” he exclusively told WBN. “I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring.

“This news is shocking to me as well. Hopefully, soon we will find out more facts.

“As Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission.”

Authorities ratified their decision, and Miller lost three years. Furthermore, it’s now down to Jarrell Miller to prove he still has a career at the sport’s top level.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience.