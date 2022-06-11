Bakhodir Jalolov obliterates Jack Mulowayi with stunning left hand

June 11th, 2022

Stephanie Trapp

It was another spectacular Bakhodir Jalolov knockout as Jack Mulowayi hit the floor with a bone-crushing left hand at Turning Stone Resort.

The undefeated heavyweight knockout artist took his time on Friday night but ultimately closed the show dramatically.

Mulowayi got planted flat on his back in the main event of a SHOBOX: The New Generation telecast in Verona, New York.

The main event helped kick off the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in nearby Canastota, N.Y.

Known as “Big Uzbek,” the 6-foot-7 Jalolov, a two-time Olympian and 2020 Gold Medalist from Uzbekistan, improved to a perfect 11-0 with 11 KOs. He landed a huge left hand that sent Mulowayi (11-3-1, 7 KOs) to the canvas in the eighth and final round.

“I’m feeling really good about the performance,” said the 27-year-old Jalolov. “The opponent was at a really good level and a great fighter.

“He was a really tough, durable guy. I landed some big shots on him, and he can take a punch.”

In front of a who’s who of boxing royalty, including the likes of Andre Ward, Shane Mosley, Antonio Tarver, and Terence Crawford, Jalolov put an exclamation mark on an exciting night of boxing.

Many top names were present during a historic weekend of Hall of Fame inductions. They included the last three classes of inductees during Sunday’s ceremony.

JALOLOV KNOCKOUT

Jalolov was dominant throughout the fight, with the only question being whether or not he would continue his knockout streak.

It looked likely in both the third and fifth rounds, as Jalolov wobbled Mulowayi but the game Belgian showed heart in making it out of both rounds unscathed.

In the sixth round, Mulowayi was dropped for just the second time in his career by a left cross as the bell sounded.

He rose to his feet and beat the count. However, he was knocked down for good with yet another signature left hand at 1:20 of the final round.

“I thought I was going to stop him at the end of the sixth round when I dropped him. But the referee let him continue, and the round was over,” said Jalolov, who got deducted a point for holding mid-fight.

“I thought that was the time. But I had to wait until the final round. I’m happy that I got the stoppage. I feel like I hurt him three or four times.”

Jalolov went past the fifth round for the first time in his career. He landed 47 percent of his power punches and out-landing Mulowayi 99-17 in total punches.

