Everyone wants a piece of Gervonta Davis, will he stay with Mayweather?

June 10th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather kept hold of Gervonta Davis on the back of his May 28th triumph over Rolando Romero – but for how long is the question?

Tank’s name seems to be on everyone’s lips of late. From ex-Mayweather fighters to current super-lightweights and rival promoters, Gervonta Davis is a hot topic.

His stoppage win over Romero resonated worldwide despite Davis being the massive favorite to win beforehand.

But where does Davis go from here? Who does he fight, and will he go it alone?

Ishe Smith, the ex-154 pound champion once tied to Mayweather, believes Davis has a lot to think about right now.

“Being a star and a PPV star are two different things. Tank needs to promote himself and instruct Al to make those fights across the street. Then, he will be a major PPV star. Take the Floyd Mayweather blueprint,” urged Smith.

Leonard Ellerbe, the man, fighting on behalf of Floyd to keep Davis in the stable, is adamant Davis is the only superstar from 135 to 140 – even after Devin Haney claimed the undisputed crown.

“Let’s be clear, from 130-140. You have some very good fighters who are boxing stars. But let the record reflect there’s only one superstar from 130-140 who’s calling all the shots and he goes by the name of Gervonta Davis,” said Ellerbe.

He added: “As Kendrick Perkins would say “carry on.”

GERVONTA DAVIS LEAVE MAYWEATHER

On man on alert to potentially face Davis in the future, agreed with Ellerbe. However, Regis Prograis responded with a question of his own.

“That’s definitely true. Tank is a superstar, and he has the goods, but he’s been fighting opponents everyone knew the outcome before the fight even started.

“When is he going to step up? Asking as a fan.”

If he remains a Mayweather fighter, Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya is willing to work with Ellerbe to make a fight with Ryan Garcia.

De La Hoya said: “I’m ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November.

“I’m willing to make this fight available on DAZN and Showtime PPV. Split it right down the middle and let’s make this fight happen,” he told FightHype.com.

One thing is for sure, Gervonta Davis is a name that sells. His next move will get scrutinized to the core.

