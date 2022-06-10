Devin Haney: Ryan Garcia uses other fighter names, then fights no one!

June 10th, 2022

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney gave Ryan Garcia a dressing down after the press conference for the latter’s clash against Javier Fortuna.

Garcia mentioned a fight with Gervonta Davis when discussing his rearranged bout with Fortuna. However, Haney states that Garcia is using smoke and mirrors with his intentions.

Haney, who recently took the lightweight straps from George Kambosos Jr., said: “This clown uses other fighters to sell his fight, then fights no one!

“Read between the lines.”

RYAN GARCIA vs. FORTUNA

Discussing his July 16 bout, which will be his second since returning from mental issues, Garcia was his usual confident self.

He talked about what it means to fight at Crypto Arena [formerly Staples Center] and how he draws strength from Kobe Bryant’s memory.

“I grew up [in Southern California]. I have seen games here. This is Kobe’s house. I identify with him and the Mamba Mentality,” said Garcia.

“I am grateful to be able to fight at the Crypto.com Arena. I have seen every style here, and now I am fighting here. It’s a dream come true.”

On his mental state in 2022, Garcia added: “There have been a few things that have been out of our control that has prevented me being active.

“I feel like with things better now. There are more fights in my future. I haven’t taken any damage, but I feel good. I am healthy and ready to go.”

DEVIN HANEY RYAN GARCIA

Then came the mention of Gervonta and where Haney took exception.

“I want Tank Davis next, that is what I have said. I know that Tank is a big fighter, and so am I. Whoever wins that fight is the next face of boxing.

“I think of every possibility to make fights in boxing. Both parties can come to an agreement. They need to be fair to each other and the fights.

“Don’t be greedy, be firm, be fair, and let’s look at the data.”

Haney has two options for his next outing, dependent on what his most recent opponent wants to do. Kambosos holds the first option for an immediate rematch. Should he negate, Vasily Lomachenko will be Haney’s first defense of the straps.

Kambosos is yet to officially reveal his decision after losing out in twelve largely one-sided rounds at Marvel Stadium in Australia.

