Derek Chisora posts ‘disturbing’ tongue video ahead of comeback

June 10th, 2022

Derek Chisora was branded ‘disturbing’ on social media for a video of himself with his tongue hanging out in training.

The man formerly known as “Del Boy” celebrated his return to the sport after suffering a twelfth loss by sharing a gym snippet.

Promoter Lou DiBella aired his thoughts on the clip. “Is it just me, or is this disturbing?”

Stating “retirement is for pussies,” Chisora is back on July 9th at The O2 in London. It’s a must-win fight for the Londoner.

He battles Kubrat Pulev for a second time live on DAZN [excluding Australia, New Zealand, and France]. The clash comes over six years on from their 12-round battle for the European heavyweight title at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

Bulgarian star Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) came out on top on that occasion. Pulev won a tough split decision that saw him progress in their IBF World Title Eliminator and claim the vacant European crown for the second time in his career.

DEREK CHISORA vs PULEV

British favorite Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) has since faced some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division but lost most of them.

They include former world title challenger Dillian Whyte twice, Carlos Takam, and Oleksandr Usyk. Most recently, he shared two slugfests with former WBO Champion Joseph Parker and lost both.

Two-time World Title challenger Pulev’s only losses came against modern legend Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 and former unified king Anthony Joshua in 2020.

Last time out, he dominated Jerry Forrest to win a unanimous decision. The event took place on the Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev [his brother] undercard at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Pulev will begin a big favorite to win as Chisora battles to keep his career going. Another loss for “WAR” certainly means the end this time.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.