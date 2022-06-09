He just hits different: Naoya Inoue moves to number two P4P

June 9th, 2022

Naoki Fukuda

Naoya Inoue is now at number two in the WBN Pound for Pound Ranking after a stunning display again Nonito Donaire.

“The Monster” filled out further at the weight and looked much more significant as he punished “The Filipino Flash” for inflicting damage on him in their last fight.

On Tuesday at the Saitama Super Arena, the Japanese star snatched the World Boxing Council bantamweight title from Donaire in spectacular fashion via KO.

Donaire, former world champion in several divisions, came out very focused from the beginning of the fight.

He took action to the center of the ring, while Inoue looked for spaces to land his power shots.

At the end of the first round, a straight right counter dropped Donaire, who got saved by the bell.

NAOYA INOUE DOMINANT

In the second round, Inoue began throwing accurate and very powerful blows that hurt the Filipino.

After staggering and bravely enduring the attacks, a powerful left hook sent Nonito to the canvas. The blows forced Mike Giffin to stop the fight and declare the Japanese the new champion.

Both warriors had already fought in 2019, in one of the best fights of that year.

After this victory, Naoya Inoue improved his record to 23 wins and 20 knockouts, with no defeats.

Donaire finished the fight with 42 wins and seven losses.

This show in Japan got presented by Ohashi Promotions, Teiken, and Top Rank with streaming by Amazon Prime Video in Japan and ESPN in America.

WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 20 – JUNE 2022

1 OLEKSANDR USYK

2 NAOYA INOUE

3 CANELO ALVAREZ

4 ERROL SPENCE

5 TYSON FURY

6 TERENCE CRAWFORD

7 DMITRY BIVOL

8 DEVIN HANEY

9 JERMELL CHARLO

10 ROMAN GONZALEZ

11 GERVONTA DAVIS

12 VASYL LOMACHENKO

13 JUAN ESTRADA

14 SHAKUR STEVENSON

15 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

16 KAZUTO IOKA

17 JACK CATTERALL

18 ARTUR BETERBIEV

19 STEPHEN FULTON JR

20 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

