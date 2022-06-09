Water bottle bullseyes onto promoter’s head at Haney vs Kambosos

June 9th, 2022

Promoter Lou DiBella got more than he bargained for at the end of watching Devin Haney defeat George Kambosos Jr. in Australia.

The Hall of Famer was minding his business inside the ring, having just witnessed Haney become the undisputed lightweight champion.

As DiBella and Top Rank chief Bob Arum marveled at the victory at Marvel Stadium, DiBella got hit with the full force of an arrow-like water bottle.

Thrown from the considerable crowd, DiBella took it like a champ as the bottle slapped off his hairless head.

Watch the video uploaded by fighthype.com.

Recovered from his ordeal, DiBella most recently commented on the sad passing of Simiso Buthelezi. The young South African died after a viral video showed him trying to punch thin air.

He collapsed and died a few days later in the hospital.

“The video of Simiso Buthelezi, completely disoriented, throwing punches at the air, was heartbreaking,” pointed out DiBella.

“It was clear that he had suffered neurological damage. This news is beyond awful. God rest his soul. Thoughts and prayers with his family.

“If any fundraising is being done for his loved ones, please let me know,” he added.

HANEY vs. KAMBOSOS

Devin Haney moved into the WBN Pound for Pound Top Ten with the victory over Kambosos. Due to a clause in the contract, the pair look set to do it again later in the year.

Kambosos is reported to have the option of staging the fight down under once again. But such was Haney’s dominance. The consensus is the American deserves home advantage this time around.

As Kambsos hopes to become a two-time titleholder, talks will soon be underway. Haney also holds ties to a fight with Vasyl Lomachenko.

