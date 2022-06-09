Anthony Peterson targets Teofimo Lopez by end of 2022

June 9th, 2022

After coming off a sixth-round knockout of Saul Corral (23-19, 13 KOs), a bout that took place in his hometown of Washington D.C. on May 28, 2022, super lightweight Anthony Peterson (39-1-1, 25 KOs), is eager to get back into the main event picture.

Peterson looked to be in the best shape of his career, and eyes big challenges at the top of the division moving forward.

“I’m looking to take one more fight to settle in, after that I’m going big game hunting and I have Teófimo López on my scope,” said Peterson, who is the most high-profile fighter advised by “Freeway” Rick Ross, CEO of Team Freeway Boxing.

“This was the best I’ve ever felt going into a fight in my entire career, and I want to credit my team for having things run so smoothly. I am looking at all the big names in the super lightweight division and I see Lopez as the perfect person to fight.

“It would be an honor to grace the ring with him. I’m seeking a fight that defines my career, and Lopez, a former world champion, is at the top of my list.”

“Anthony worked hard for this camp, and we worked hard to give him access to all the training that would allow him to fight to his full potential,” said “Freeway” Rick Ross, who has taken on the role of an advisor for Peterson.

“This is a good win for him, but nothing he should be too excited about. We’re interested in getting a big fight because Anthony is a big talent. Teófimo López is a great fighter and I know Anthony will give the fans an explosive fight with him. We want all the top fighters at super lightweight.”

For his recent training camp, Peterson had a full-time strength and conditioning coach as well as his brother, Lamont Peterson working as his coach. The result produced a sensational knockout.

“This was my first knockout in seven years, which speaks to the level of training and preparation I had for this fight and the professionalism of my team as well as where I am at mentally,” continued Peterson.

“I feel like I’m 28 years old, my body is rejuvenated. I have a great team who wants what is best for me. I have complete trust in what they think is best for my career.”