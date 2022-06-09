Andy Ruiz Jr. ‘changed the moment he won the heavyweight title’

June 9th, 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr.became a different person once he claimed the unified heavyweight championship, according to Manny Robles.

Former heavyweight champion Ruiz Jr. stands accused of going all ‘Big-time Charlie’ on Robles, the coach who took him to the sport’s summit.

Ruiz, who shocked Anthony Joshua in the summer of 2019 before surrendering his titles with a whimper in the rematch, is currently plotting a course to a second comeback with new trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Robles was left behind after a dismal showing by Mexico’s first top division ruler as Ruiz switched to camp with Canelo Alvarez.

Now with Reynoso, Ruiz is linked to fights against Luiz Ortiz and Deontay Wilder.

The man who helped him realize his dream and secure his family’s future has opened up on the process of Ruiz eventually shocking the world.

Four years ago, losing against Joseph Parker for the WBO title down under in New Zealand became a long road to redemption – as Robles explained.

“Andy just came back from a loss, his first loss. They came and talked to me, and I took him under my wing,” Robles said, speaking to Marc Gatford.

“He was going through many ups and downs, and he wasn’t fighting. He wasn’t making any money, and he was pretty much broke.

ANDY RUIZ JR SHOCK

“He didn’t have a place to stay, so I had to find him a place to live so I wouldn’t lose him. I understood what I was working with then. But I understood this kid was talented.

“I didn’t want to lose him to the streets or him to quit boxing. So I had to find a way to keep him in LA, to put a roof over his head. I did just that.

“I found him a place to stay, food, everything a fighter would need to stay focused.

“We managed to keep him here, and little by little, his luck started changing for the better. Things began to fall into place.

“He got his opportunity to fight Joshua, and everyone knows the story.”

On taking four world title belts from Joshua in New York, Robles added: “It wasn’t luck. He was ready. He was prepared, he was focused, and he was hungry.

“Then the moment he won the world title, everything changed.”

