Simiso Buthelezi loses equilibrium, punches thin air before ref stops fight

June 6th, 2022

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi was taken to hospital after losing his equilibrium during a fight at Greyville Convention Centre in Durban.

Buthelezi had knocked opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa through the ropes before the incident, which had those witnessing the event fearing the worst.

As Mntungwa attempted to get back in the ring, Buthelezi suffered some fort of an episode. He turned around and walked towards the referee punching thin air with glazed eyes.

Credit to the official who immediately stopped the contest. However, it’s tough on the undefeated Buthelezi, who was ahead on the cards and had just 17 seconds left to get the victory.

Simiso Buthelezi condition

Nonetheless, safety comes first, and Buthelezi is in stable condition, according to reports in his native country.

Some also point out that Buthelezi could have been concussed earlier in the fight.

Voloyi. Simiso Buthelezi seems to have had a health crisis during a boxing match. He started punching the air 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WfZLf2svug — Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Mexican Lourdes Juárez defeated Argentina’s Débora “Polvorita” Gómez this Saturday by unanimous decision.

She retained the World Boxing Council’s super flyweight title in Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

The first two rounds were study class; From a long distance, “Little Lulu” tried to score with the jab against an opponent with good defense.

The champion began to control the fight after the third round. She was cut after an accidental clash of heads.

Although Lulu had to be more cautious not to worsen the gash, she continued to dominate the fight against a rival. Little by little, her opponent showed fatigue.

Juárez prevailed with judge cards in favor of 96-94, 98-92, and 98-92. Juarez maintained her streak of more than eight years without a defeat.

HARO

In further action worldwide, Jesús “Chiquito” Haro defeated a tough Francisco “Pulga” Araujo by a split decision. He became the new World Boxing Council Straw Youth Champion.

After ten rounds in the fight at the Marbet Hall, “Chiquito” Haro (9-1) won on two judges’ cards, 97-94 and 97-95. Another judge saw Araujo as the winner ( 8-1, 6 KOs) at 96-95.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.