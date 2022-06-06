Awesome Devin Haney jabs his way into Pound for Pound reckoning
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney jabbed into the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 with a brilliant win over the weekend.
Haney added the WBO, IBF, and WBA straps to his WBC belt to put beyond doubt any claims that he’s the email titleholder.
“The Dream” takes up the number eight spot on the ratings, above Jermell Charlo, as a new generation begins to take over the top places.
The scary thing about Devin Haney is that he’s only 23 years old and already on top of the world.
Oleksandr Usyk remains number one, with Canelo Alvarez dropping to two after his loss to Dmitry Bivol.
Errol Spence is at three, with Tyson Fury and Naoya Inoue making up the top five. Inoue can improve his ranking and overtake Fury if he defeats thirteen-ranked Nonito Donaire for the second time.
Terence Crawford remains outside of the top five due to his resume issues. Bivol comes seventh, with Haney eight and Charlo ninth.
Former P4P number one Roman Gonzalez is at ten on the list.
As World Boxing News previously explained, Spence and Crawford will battle it out for the top spot when they face off later this year in Las Vegas.
WBN Pound for Pound Rankings – JUNE 2022
1 OLEKSANDR USYK
2 CANELO ALVAREZ
3 ERROL SPENCE
4 TYSON FURY
5 NAOYA INOUE
6 TERENCE CRAWFORD
7 DMITRY BIVOL
8 DEVIN HANEY
9 JERMELL CHARLO
10 ROMAN GONZALEZ
11 GERVONTA DAVIS
12 VASYL LOMACHENKO
13 NONITO DONAIRE
14 JUAN ESTRADA
15 SHAKUR STEVENSON
16 to 50
16 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN
17 KAZUTO IOKA
18 JACK CATTERALL
19 ARTUR BETERBIEV
20 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR
21 TEOFIMO LOPEZ
22 KOSEI TANAKA
23 LEO SANTA CRUZ
24 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI
25 ANTHONY JOSHUA
26 DEONTAY WILDER
27 JERMALL CHARLO
28 STEPHEN FULTON JR
29 JOSE RAMIREZ
30 EMANUEL NAVARRETE
31 JOSH TAYLOR
32 DAVID BENAVIDEZ
33 REGIS PROGRAIS
34 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN
35 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE
36 ANDY RUIZ JR.
37 KEITH THURMAN
38 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO
39 GILBERTO RAMIREZ
40 MAIRIS BRIEDIS
41 JAIME MUNGUIA
42 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV
43 JERWIN ANCAJAS
44 JESSE RODRIGUEZ
45 MARK MAGSAYO
46 HIROTO KYOGUCHI
47 JOE SMITH JR
48 BRIAN CASTANO
49 CALLUM SMITH
50 JOSE ZEPEDA
