Awesome Devin Haney jabs his way into Pound for Pound reckoning

June 6th, 2022

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney jabbed into the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 with a brilliant win over the weekend.

Haney added the WBO, IBF, and WBA straps to his WBC belt to put beyond doubt any claims that he’s the email titleholder.

“The Dream” takes up the number eight spot on the ratings, above Jermell Charlo, as a new generation begins to take over the top places.

The scary thing about Devin Haney is that he’s only 23 years old and already on top of the world.

Oleksandr Usyk remains number one, with Canelo Alvarez dropping to two after his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

Errol Spence is at three, with Tyson Fury and Naoya Inoue making up the top five. Inoue can improve his ranking and overtake Fury if he defeats thirteen-ranked Nonito Donaire for the second time.

Terence Crawford remains outside of the top five due to his resume issues. Bivol comes seventh, with Haney eight and Charlo ninth.

Former P4P number one Roman Gonzalez is at ten on the list.

As World Boxing News previously explained, Spence and Crawford will battle it out for the top spot when they face off later this year in Las Vegas.

WBN Pound for Pound Rankings – JUNE 2022

1 OLEKSANDR USYK

2 CANELO ALVAREZ

3 ERROL SPENCE

4 TYSON FURY

5 NAOYA INOUE

6 TERENCE CRAWFORD

7 DMITRY BIVOL

8 DEVIN HANEY

9 JERMELL CHARLO

10 ROMAN GONZALEZ

11 GERVONTA DAVIS

12 VASYL LOMACHENKO

13 NONITO DONAIRE

14 JUAN ESTRADA

15 SHAKUR STEVENSON

16 to 50

16 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

17 KAZUTO IOKA

18 JACK CATTERALL

19 ARTUR BETERBIEV

20 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

21 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

22 KOSEI TANAKA

23 LEO SANTA CRUZ

24 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

25 ANTHONY JOSHUA

26 DEONTAY WILDER

27 JERMALL CHARLO

28 STEPHEN FULTON JR

29 JOSE RAMIREZ

30 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

31 JOSH TAYLOR

32 DAVID BENAVIDEZ

33 REGIS PROGRAIS

34 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN

35 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

36 ANDY RUIZ JR.

37 KEITH THURMAN

38 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

39 GILBERTO RAMIREZ

40 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

41 JAIME MUNGUIA

42 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

43 JERWIN ANCAJAS

44 JESSE RODRIGUEZ

45 MARK MAGSAYO

46 HIROTO KYOGUCHI

47 JOE SMITH JR

48 BRIAN CASTANO

49 CALLUM SMITH

50 JOSE ZEPEDA

