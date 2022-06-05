Stephen Fulton Jr. fends off Danny Roman challenge, eyes undisputed

June 5th, 2022

Esther Lin

WBC and WBO bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton Jr. kept a firm grip on his titles with a victory over Danny Roman on Showtime.

Fulton Jr. displayed his full complement of skills and made his case as a top pound-for-pound fighter in a dominant unanimous decision win over the former unified champion.

Roman couldn’t get on top of Fulton in front of a sold-out crowd at The Armory in Minneapolis in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

“I made a hell of a statement tonight,” said Fulton, who improved to 21-0 with eight knockouts.

“I prepared for this, and I told y’all I would make it easy and fight depending on how I wake up, and I woke up feeling good.”

The Philadelphia native closed out the bout in impressive fashion, moving to the inside for the final three rounds as he continued to batter and frustrate Roman.

Overall, he held a 218 to 113 lead in punches landed according to CompuBox, including 112 to 68 in power shots.

In addition, his nine jabs landed per round was more than double the average for the weight class. After 12 rounds, all three judges agreed on Fulton’s dominance, with final scores of 120-108 twice and 119-109.

“There’s no excuse,” said Roman, who dropped to 29-4-1 with ten knockouts. “I think this fight proves who the best 122-pound fighter in the division is.

“Fulton did that tonight. He proved it. I wish him the best, and I hope he goes and achieves what I couldn’t achieve. Go become undisputed.

“As I said, this fight proved who is the best in the division. Fulton was the better man tonight.”

COOL BOY STEPH

Known as “Cool Boy Steph,” Fulton was in control throughout the action, showing off expert movement against an aggressive opponent while consistently finding openings for his offense.

Roman often pushed the pace, initiating offense with power and body shots, but Fulton effectively countered him repeatedly and removed himself from danger.

“It was very important to control the distance tonight,” said Fulton. “As I said before, in the last outing with Brandon Figueroa, I didn’t have the energy because I didn’t make the weight the right way.

“So shout out to my dietician. Any moment he had, I took it right away from him. I neutralized the threat.”

“Fulton knew how to use his distance,” said Roman. “It was hard for me to adjust to his distance because he was boxing.

“He came in and came out. He changed his style, so it was hard for me to adjust.”

After unifying titles last November in an all-action showdown against Figueroa, Fulton used more movement on his way to a broader decision in his first defense as unified champion.

Fulton’s accuracy was a key throughout, as he held a 36% to 17% edge in connect percentage.

STEPHEN FULTON JR

“I started walking him down because I saw that he had been slowing down,” said Stephen Fulton Jr. of the final rounds. “I feel like the more I kept boxing, the more I just got a little tired of boxing.

“Me trying to walk forward to him wasn’t going to happen all the time. But I definitely saw him slowing down. I wanted to stop him, but I didn’t get that.”

In his post-fight interview with SHOWTIME’s Brian Campbell, Fulton set his sights on an undisputed 122-pound title fight against fellow unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

“You already know what’s next,” said Fulton. “I want M.J. I got to finish this up. But much respect for Danny Roman. Much respect.”

