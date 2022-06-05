Ryan Garcia ‘partying with Oscar De La Hoya’ after Kambosos comments

Ryan Garcia got put in the Oscar De La Hoya bracket of comments when discussing Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

After giving the edge in the Haney fight to Kambosos Jr, Garcia faced a barrage of trolling on Saturday night.

Despite Haney putting on a masterclass showing, Garcia found Kambosos ahead during the contest.

Most watching the Marvel Stadium event had Haney in a healthy lead from the off. In the end, Haney took the undisputed crown on all three scorecards.

However, during the clash, Garcia interacted on his timeline.

“Watching the lead up to Kambosos vs. Haney, I’m seeing Kambosos and Haney both getting a massage, but more so George,” pointed out Garcia.

“It’s not smart because it reminded me of Hearns vs. Hagler when Emmanuel Stewart didn’t like it because it makes you too relaxed.

“Let’s see how it plays out.”

He added after the first round: “They seemed both off and off Rythm. Now off to round two.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Then came the abuse following Garcia’s notion that the home fighter was in front.

“Considering that it’s an undisputed fight very underwhelming and no urgency by either man. Edge to Kambosos.”

Comments fired back in quick succession, with one asking Garcia, “are you partying with Oscar De La Hoya?” in reference to some of the Golden Boy Promoter’s recent social media activity.

De La Hoya asked his fans what they thought of a fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Errol Spence Jr. The ten-time world champion seemingly forgot that he’d turned off comments to his posts.

It’s not the first time Oscar De La Hoya has done so since learning he could block responses. Sadly for De La Hoya, fans can quote his tweet anyway.

TANK DAVIS

Back to Garcia, and with the fight winding down, “King Ry” brought Gervonta Davis onto his timeline.

“Are you watching this stuff? When we fight, don’t let it be like this!”

Tank simply responded with: “Shut the f up.”

Garcia came back immediately: “Oh yeah, you say shut the f*** up, but you were screaming I’m next.

“You should want this fight, don’t trip. I will address your disrespect! Promise you that B****!”

Finally, Garcia labeled Haney’s triumph underwhelming before signing off regarding his fight with Javier Fortuna.

“Congrats to Haney. But it was definitely just a bland fight,” he said.

“Anyways, I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna! Let them have their rematch. An absolutely “Nyquil” type of performance.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.