Emperor toppled: Devin Haney wins undisputed masterclass

June 5th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Devin Haney became the indisputable undisputed lightweight champion with a solid victory over George Kambosos Jr.

“The Dream” toppled “The Emperor” by outclassing the home fighter en route to a 12-round unanimous decision.

Haney’s brilliant victory took place in front of 41,129 fans on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Two generous scorecards of 116-112 got handed in alongside a more realistic 118-110 by the judges.

In the process, Haney unified his WBC championship with Kambosos‘ WBA/WBO/IBF titles.

The American became the eighth fighter in history to capture all four major championship titles in the four-belt era and the first to do so at 135 pounds.

Before the fight, Haney felt as if all the odds stood against him. He came in as the challenger, fighting on enemy territory in a stadium full of people wishing and hoping to see him lose.

It even appeared as if his father would not be able to be in his corner for the fight.

But, if Bill Haney’s eleventh-hour entry into Australia indicated anything, it was that today belonged to Devin. Nothing would prevent his victory.

Indeed, though both men initiated the bout with firm, confident jabs, Haney’s superior boxing skills allowed him to find his rhythm by the third and fourth rounds.

Kambosos’ right hand seemed to be a factor early. However, Haney’s footwork, ability to smother and clinch on the inside, and even the way he would stop the former champion in his tracks with a stiff jab, prevented Kambosos from landing any significant punches.

By the final rounds, Haney had nullified Kambosos’ offense so that he could even take the gas off the pedal in the twelfth round and cruise to a decision win.

DEVIN HANEY DREAM

Haney said, “This is a dream come true. I was going through it without my dad being here because I knew it was a big moment for us.

“We both dreamed of this. Since we started, we said we wanted to be the best. It would have hurt me to accomplish this without [my father].

“I’m so thankful that we could accomplish this together.”

Kambosos has a contracted rematch clause to face Haney again in the second half of 2022. The fight is likely to take place in the United States.

