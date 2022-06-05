Mike Tyson vs. Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury – Stop it!

June 5th, 2022

Mike Tyson ever going up against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, friendly match-up or not, is absolute madness, especially in his fifties.

Something unique has happened since Tyson made a remarkable exhibition comeback. There is an apparent belief amongst some boxing fans that he’s now ready to face Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

Tyson’s comeback was a massive success following a Pay Per View milestone shared with Roy Jones Jr in 2020. But let’s be frank, that’s where any real success ends.

It was an exhibition fight gathering solid PPV numbers merely from Tyson’s name. The actual boxing, sadly, had nothing to do with it.

‘Iron’ Mike could have paraded around the ring wearing his gloves and snarling at the crowd for all we care. Previous successes ensured payment guarantees.

No real fans of the pugilistic artform would have looked at the social media reports halfway through the ‘contest’ and thought, ‘I must buy this event right now!’

It wouldn’t have happened, and we all know why. Mike and Roy are firmly past it. Their glorified sparring session was simply a nostalgic production that worked.

Now, you may be able to replicate this one or two more times, but it will eventually become a tired format.

There are only so many more ‘performances’ Tyson has left in him. Lennox Lewis, maybe one of those before the economic outlook looks bleaker.

DEONTAY WILDER EXHIBITION

His Legends Only League platform failed to get off the ground and is already exhausted. Options for an exhibition fight with Tyson Fury or Wilder won’t happen until both men retire for good.

And while Wilder and Tyson have beef, anyone with a bit of boxing knowledge would still be scratching their heads at the notion.

Fury and Tyson have a mutual respect that could breed a future paid sparring session.

But any promoter worth their salt, who has a binding contract with either, would not be part of such shows. They could be detrimental to their career at the top if they deviated from bonafide fights.

Both top stars in their own right, Wilder and Fury could descend their names into farce – like the November eight-rounder was without all the production that went with it.

You couldn’t sell Tyson vs. Jones as a standalone fight – that’s is clear. It’s great to go over some ancient ground once or twice when it’s been out of reach.

I applaud both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. for getting in decent shape and doing their thing. After being out for a decade and a half, the whole thing must have been such a buzz for Tyson.

But there’s always that danger of flogging a dead horse. Numbers could decrease alarmingly at any point. It will be vital to keep entertainment and undercard as fresh as possible.

MIKE TYSON HURT

Five years from now, when the 1990s era is firmly out of reach, which direction would they turn? – Would it be Wladimir Klitschko?

However, the Ukrainian who reigned for a decade and put the heavyweight division to sleep?

So, in a nutshell, it’s great to see Tyson back in the fad that will ultimately fizzle out fast. But let’s not get ridiculous about the situation that has arisen.

Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury is a Tyson battle for the millennial social media generation to discuss.

Tyson was a great fighter. He was one of the most feared ever to do it in his day.

Sadly, that’s not the champion we see these days. Mike was merely wheeled out on an opportunist streaming app and allegedly not appropriately paid for it.

Hopefully, Mike leaves it where it lies currently.

