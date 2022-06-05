David Morrell Jr. takes out Kalvin Henderson in four rounds

June 5th, 2022

Esther Lin

WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. delivered a bruising fourth-round TKO over Kalvin Henderson, thrilling the fans in his adopted hometown.

“I’m excited,” said Morrell. “Thank you, everyone, for coming out to The Armory. I’m just happy, man. I’m happy. Yes, I’m so excited every time I fight in my new home in Minnesota. I made this place my home.”

Competing in his third-straight bout at The Armory, Morrell gave his fans what they came out to see, stepping to Henderson early and often and putting his opponent on the defensive.

Morrell genuinely intended to attack his opponent’s body, racking up a 26-3 edge in body punches landed before mixing it up with hooks and uppercuts.

Henderson was game for the challenge, hanging on the ropes and slinging counters to deter the charging Morrell. But he was overwhelmed by punching accuracy from Morrell (37% to 11%).

Late in round three, Morrell broke through for the first time, connecting on a right hook that left Henderson visibly hurt on the ropes.

“We knew that he wanted to come out strong as he did. But we wanted to show that his punches weren’t doing anything,” said Henderson.

“We were picking off most of those shots. We were trying to wear him out, and the game plan was working, but he landed some shots, and the referee called it.”

Morrell continued to swing aggressively throughout the final moments of the round, although Henderson could withstand the punishment and stay on his feet until the bell rang.

While Henderson made it out for round four, Morrell remained patient until he found an opening and landed his right hook, hurting Henderson again and eventually forcing referee Luis Pabon to waive off the contest 2:35 into the frame.

DAVID MORRELL JR

“I want to thank my trainer Ronnie Shields, who did an excellent job today,” said Morrell. “That’s what our game plan was, to be concentrated, and if I didn’t get him by the end of the first round, I was looking to get him in the later rounds.”

“I’m a fighter at heart, and I compete, so I was upset when he stopped the fight,” said Henderson. “But I understand. The referee is just doing his job.”

After the fight, Morrell declared his intention to face the best at 168-pounds.

“It’s David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, Anthony Dirrell, whoever wants to get in the ring with me,” said Morrell. “I’m ready for any of them.”

