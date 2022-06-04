Sweet Caroline banned from Kambosos vs Haney after Eddie Hearn spat

June 4th, 2022

Dave Thompson

Eddie Hearn’s adopted karaoke boxing anthem Sweet Caroline is banned from the forthcoming lightweight clash between George Kambosos and Devin Haney.

The song, which Hearn began playing at UK events after taking it from rival Frank Warren, is now a feature at all Matchroom and DAZN shows.

Previously signed with Hearn, Haney recently moved ranks to sign a multi-fight contract with Bob Arum.

Hearn didn’t take too kindly to being left behind and put his words into a salty interview. The Essex man claimed Haney had no promoter, no help, and his father wasn’t even allowed into the country.

Since then, Lou DiBella fired back at Hearn, stating a whole team, including himself and Top Rank executives, accompanied Haney to Australia.

Bill Haney [Haney’s father and coach] has since been allowed to enter on a temporary visa.

This rift has led to friction on all sides and saw Leonard Ellerbe, another promoter with Hearn beef, agreeing with DiBella that Hearn is rubbing people up the wrong way.

Now, we all know Eddie likes a song. He recently serenaded Ellerbe after being labeled ‘a clown’ by singing “Ain’t No Sunshine When Tank’s Gone.”

The dedication pointed to a letter from Mayweather Promotions warning Hearn not to approach Gervonta Davis while under contract.

EDDIE HEARN ALIENATED

Eddie is doing a great job alienating himself and ruining his reputation in the United States with fellow promoters.

The Matchroom figurehead admitted that it affects what fights he can make. Al Haymon, Top Rank, and Showtime have all gone cold on Hearn and his stable.

NO SWEET CAROLINE at KAMBOSOS vs HANEY

Therefore, when asked if Sweet Caroline, the song now synonymous with Hearn, would be played at Kambosos vs. Haney, DiBella responded, “No Sweet Caroline.”

The song has been getting overplayed to death in the UK. It is currently on the fast track to doing similar Stateside.

Even at the Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter fight, which World Boxing News attended, the song made a shock appearance to groans from the crowd.

Thanks to DiBella, if it’s gone for good, then good riddance.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

