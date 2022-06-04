Ishe Smith confirmed Spence vs. Crawford before any media reports

June 4th, 2022

Former world super-welterweight champion Ishe Smith confirmed first that Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford had agreed on a deal.

Smith put the report out on social media one week before any media began stating that they expected an official announcement soon.

“Sugar Shay” stated the fight had an initial target date for the September 17 slot in Las Vegas already taken by Canelo Alvarez. Smith now says both sides are aiming for a later date.

Canelo faces Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time during the Mexican weekend celebrations.

Spence and Crawford will be eyeing dates in October for another massive undisputed collision on the famous strip.

Here’s how Smith broke the news:

SPENCE vs. CRAWFORD DEAL

MAY 29

“I’m hearing from some very reliable sources that Crawford vs. Spence is done. The problem is Canelo jumped on the September date they wanted against GGG.

“Date unknown currently,” said Smith.

He added: “Crawford vs. Spence has the Hagler vs. Hearns feel to it. The Leonard vs. Hearns feel to it, and the Tito vs. De La Hoya feel to it.

“Both guys are undefeated, young, and hungry. In no way is Canelo vs. GGG a bigger fight at the moment! That’s just facts, no hate. It’s’ just not.”

After facing questions over his knowledge of the deal, Smith responded: “I don’t’ drop [news] unless I know for a fact.

“Someone earlier said I was [cap]. Like I said earlier before I even saw this, the [fight] is done, waiting on a date.

“I should just get into writing and dropping [news] via social media.”

JUNE 3

After reports surfaced over the previous 24 hours that Spence vs. Crawford was a done deal, Smith said: “I reported Crawford and Spence was done a week ago.

“No one will give me my credit, though. It’s’ cool.”

Smith concluded: “If the writers who reported on Crawford vs. Spence didn’t’ get the credit for breaking it first, they would be [angry].

“Crazy how I dropped the bomb a week ago about the fight being done and only [Ring Magazine Editor] Dougie Fischer acknowledged I did. Crazy world.”

PAY PER VIEW

Spence vs. Crawford will be a Pay Per View affair and one of the most anticipated fights of the last few years. Two welterweight juggernauts are putting it all on the line for all the titles.

World Boxing News has confirmed that with Oleksandr Usyk facing somebody he’s already beaten in Anthony Joshua, and Canelo doing the same against GGG, the winner of Spence vs. Crawford will be the new Pound for Pound number one.

