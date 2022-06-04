Luis Torres wins WCBS lightweight Tournament and WBC Latino title

June 4th, 2022

Luis Ernesto Montero Quintero

Undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs) won the inaugural “World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) 4-Man Lightweight Tournament” championship final in last night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS ® main event, as well as capture the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino lightweight title, at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón Sonora, México.

All the action – presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, De La O Promotions and WCBS — was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The 20-year-old Torres, who fought in his hometown, was in his eighth RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS show. In an entertaining match, pre-tournament favorite Torres arguably faced the toughest opponent of his young career to date in Andrade, who defeated 29-1-2 Jorge Lara by 8-round split decision in 2020. Andrade also went the complete 10-round distance last year with both present World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 1 junior lightweight contender Archie Sharp and 17-0 Bryan Acosta

Torres took early control, winning the first seven rounds on one of the judges’ scorecards, 6 of 7 on another, and he cruised to victory from there. The former WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion is clearly a fighter to watch as he prepares to break into the world rankings and possibly challenge one of the top guys in the absolutely loaded 135-pound division in the not-too-distant future.

In the co-featured event, Bryan “Zama” Zamarripa (11-1, 3 KOs) edged previously unbeaten Yair Marmolejo Rojas (7-1-2, 5 KOs) by way of an 8-round majority decision in an evenly matched bout.

The development of 19-year-old undefeated lightweight Marco Cota Moreno (7-0, 5 KOs) continues to be impressive. Moreno, who was a decorated amateur boxer, stopped Juan Leonel “La Vitola” Ortega Resendez (4-3-1, 2 KOs) in the third round. Hot prospect Moreno had a 146-4 amateur record, including 5 Sonora State Championships. Sonora is a hotbed of Mexican boxing having produced the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and so many other greats. Moreno may be the next great fighter from Sonora.

In the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS opener, Pedro Penunuri Borgaro (3-0, 1 KO) floored Hector Avila Lozano (1-1, 1 KO) in the first round, which proved to be the difference as Borgaro won a 4-round unanimous decision by scores of 39-36, 38-37 twice.

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – WCBS “4-MAN LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT” – CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

VACANT WBC LATINO LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Luis Torres (16-0, 10 KOs), Cuidad Obregón, Sonora, México

WDEC10 (99-91, 97-73, 97-93)

Diego Andrade (14-7-2, 1 KO), Victoria Durango, Durango, México

(Torres won the WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament and vacant WBC Latino champion)

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Brayan Zamarripa (11-1, 3 KOs), Ensenada, Baja California, México

WDEC8 (76-74, 76-74, 75-75)

Yasir Marmolijo Rojas (7-1-2, 5 KOs), León, Guanajuato, México

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Marco Cota Moreno (7-0, 5 KOs), Empalme, Sonora, México

WTKO3 (0:57)

Juan Leonel Ortego Resendez (4-3-1, 2 KOs), Mexicali, Baja California, México

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS

Pedro Peñuñuri Borgaro (3-0, 1 KO), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México

WDEC4 (39-36, 38-37, 38-37)

Héctor Ávila Lozano (1-1, 1 KO), El Fuerte, Sinaloa, México