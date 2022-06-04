George Kambosos Jr. misses weight first time, rejects claims he’s dry

June 4th, 2022

Mikey Williams

George Kambosos Jr. fought off claims he’s drained and dry at the weight after missing the 135-pound target the first time around.

The WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight champion came back to the scales after weighing slightly over.

Kambosos looked focused and relieved at the re-weigh-in as Top Rank declared, “We have a fight!”

DAZN analyst Sergio Mora questioned Kambosos’ failure for such a significant event on home soil.

“Th biggest fight of Kambosos career & he misses the weight! Only missing by 0.36 of a pound means he’s already bone dry and struggling.

“This will have a big impact on confidence tomorrow,” said Mora.

Kambosos responded: “I’ve actually been eating and hydrated all week, far from bone dry, brother.

“Had some fun with it, went and done a p***, watched my kids run around in the back, and then came on stage 0.5 under [weight].

“I hope you’re well and tuning in tomorrow.”

AND WE'VE GOT A FIGHT.@GeorgeKambosos re-weighs in at 134.49 🇦🇺🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/XYGCMSBfmC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 4, 2022

KAMOBOSOS WEIGHT

Reports soon surfaced that Kambosos had sweated off the excess weight. Devin Haney got wind of this and questioned how the weight came off.

“I thought he “took a p***” or did he have to go workout,” he asked.

Haney had no problems hitting under the limit at the first time of asking.

The atmosphere surrounding the fight remains intense, as it has all week. Fans are in for a massive battle this Saturday night as the pair get ready to wage war.

In the co-feature, Jason Moloney and Aston Palicte weighed 117.6 lbs and 117 lbs, respectively, for their WBO International bantamweight bout.

FULL KAMBOSOS vs. HANEY WEIGHTS

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

• George Kambosos Jr. 134.49 vs. Devin Haney 134.92

(Undisputed Lightweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

• Jason Moloney 117.6 lbs vs. Aston Palicte 117 lbs

(Moloney’s WBC Silver and Vacant WBO International Bantamweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

• Lucas Browne 261.02 lbs vs. Junior Fa 268.3 lbs

(Browne’s WBA Oceania and Vacant IBF International Heavyweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, Following Main Event)

• Andrew Moloney 116.9 lbs vs. Alexander Espinoza 115.1 lbs

(Bantamweight— 8 Rounds)

• Amari Jones 159.2 lbs vs. Ankush Hooda 159.1 lbs

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT)

• Terry Nickolas 155.9 lbs vs. Lachlan Higgins 154.7 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

• Taylah Robertson 111.6 lbs vs. Sarah Higginson 110.8 lbs

(Flyweight — 5 Rounds)

• Yoel Angeloni 146.9 lbs vs. Ken Aitken 146.3 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

SWING BOUTS

• Hemi Ahio 255.5 lbs vs.Christian Ndzie Tsoye 256.1 lbs

(Heavyweight — 8/6 Rounds)

• David Nyika 199.2 lbs vs. Karim Maatalla 199.8 lbs

(Cruiserweight — 6/4 Rounds)

• Isaias Sette 153 lbs vs. Luke Gersbeck 153.4 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 4 Rounds)

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.