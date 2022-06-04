Erislandy Lara includes Charlos, GGG, and Spence on a six-man shortlist

Ryan Hafey

After spending a decade at super welterweight where he captured two world titles, Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs), who is now the WBA regular world champion at middleweight, is looking to fight all champions in the division.

Being one of the best fighters in the middleweight division, Lara is eager to get a big fight after back-to-back knockouts wins in his last two fights.

Last Saturday, on the “Tank” Davis vs Rolly Romero PPV card, Lara stopped Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-5, 21 KOs), and before that he knocked out Thomas LaManna (31-5, 13 KOs) with a devastating overhand left in round one.

“I want to fight both Charlo brothers, either one, as well as I would love to welcome Danny Garcia to his new weight class at some form of a catchweight,” said Lara.

“If Keith Thurman wants to fight the best, I am very open to doing a catchweight bout with him too. Errol Spence and Gennady Golovkin are two names I would love to fight as well. I know I am one of the best fighters in the world. I want to fight someone people consider is a legend and beat them.”

Since moving up to middleweight, Lara is on a two-fight knockout streak, and has transformed from a boxing puncher to an inside power puncher, and amazing revolution to say the least. Lara credits to his new coach, Ismael Salas.

“With my new coach, I am learning how to fight on the inside more, I am hitting harder than ever, and I am more dangerous than ever,” said Lara about his recent training methods with coach Ismael Salas.

“I am capable of boxing when I need to, but I’m also able to back fighters up, which is something most people might not think of when they think of my fighting style. I am the most complete fighter at middleweight right now and am open to any-and-all challenges.”