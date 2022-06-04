He’s KO’d most of them! Deontay Wilder faces PBC opponent shortage

June 4th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder is looking at an opponent drought at Premier Boxing Champions because he’s knocked a lot of those heavyweights out.

“The Bronze Bomber” could be forced to look outside the Al Haymon house for his next foe, as explained by World Boxing News.

In a previous article, WBN listed the ten names on Haymon’s books at PBC. Of those ten, only six avoided a Wilder super-punch.

Three of those don’t qualify for any comeback fight as one is retired. The other two would be ideal for a Pay Per View in Andy Ruiz Jr. and Frank Sanchez.

The former World Boxing Council titleholder, who held the strap for five years, realistically only has three foes for a warm-up.

WBN named Adam Kownacki, Robert Helenius, and Charles Martin the trio most likely. However, Martin and Kownacki are both coming off losses.

They may still make the fodder cut for Wilder, provided Haymon approves of a knock-over fight to get that winning feeling back.

If he doesn’t want that for Wilder and he wants a live opponent, it seems to be Helenius or looks outside the box.

DEONTAY WILDER OPPONENT

There are many names for Deontay Wilder to consider if he ventures away from Haymon’s usual in-house formula. If he’s aiming to stay on Pay Per View, an American name would be necessary.

The current highest ranked American, Michael Hunter, has just agreed to a WBA eliminator with Hughie Fury. Therefore, that rules him out. The next down the list is Charles Martin.

In his last fight, ex-IBF champion Martin lost to Luis Ortiz via sixth round knockout. That may not be a good look with Wilder taking out Ortiz twice before.

On the list of names who would be familiar to United States fans is Efe Ajagba, who lost a decision to Sanchez in 2021, former number one contender Kubrat Pulev, one-time Tyson Fury rival Otto Wallin and the evergreen Carlos Takam.

Only Pulev and Wallin hold victories from their last fight of the quartet. It all leaves Wilder in a tough spot. He may have to go the big-time PPV route and hit straight for Sanchez or Helenius.

Ruiz looks to be on the cusp of facing Ortiz. The winner of that summer collision could then face the victor of Wilder vs. Sanchez/Helenius.

It’s not an adverse road map back into contention for Deontay Wilder, whose ultimate goal will be to fight for the vacant WBC title once Fury fulfills his promise to retire.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.