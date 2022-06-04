David Haye trolled, hammered after pleading not guilty to assault

June 4th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Former two-weight world champion David Haye faced a backlash of trolling on social media following a court date in London.

Haye pleaded not guilty to assault on Friday after being arrested the day before at Heathrow Airport.

The charge relates to an incident that took place eight months ago.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “David Haye, 41, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 3.

“He was arrested and charged with assault by beating after arriving on a flight at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, June 2.

“The charge relates to an incident at a commercial venue on Queen Caroline Street, W6, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.”

According to reports from inside the courtroom, Haye faces trial beginning in September.

I spent May in the calm Jungle of Costa Rica, mentally preparing for a productive June 👀 After a very busy 24 hours, we took the kids to the new @TopGunMovie which was top class. I can’t believe @TomCruise is 60!! Truly inspirational. Go watch it! Bring on the weekend! 🎉😆 pic.twitter.com/D8fmTHXUps — David Haye (@davidhaye) June 3, 2022

DAVID HAYE TROLLED

Upon returning to social media afterward, “The Hayemaker” posted a picture of his children after their holiday in Costa Rica.

Detractors immediately set upon the British legend. The majority of replies were trolling of the highest order.

One fan commented on the hammering. They said: “All the best, Dave, you don’t half get some negativity on here.

“I don’t get it. If someone didn’t like you or weren’t keen on someone, you’d ignore them, wouldn’t you? It’s weird, and out of order, I reckon!”

