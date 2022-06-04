Connor “The Kid” Coyle cracks Top 15 Ratings after latest win

June 4th, 2022

Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Connor “The Kid” Coyle earned a top 15 world rating after winning the NABA middleweight crown Saturday, May 21 in Orlando, FL.

Coyle powered past a very tricky foe in Antonio Todd. As seen on Bally Sports Network, the Florida based Irishman’s aggressive style earned him a well-deserved split decision victory.

The 32-year-old Coyle is 16-0 with 7 wins by knockout and is rated #13 by the World Boxing Association.

“We’re extremely proud of Connor,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Todd was a really difficult style and a great test for Connor. There’s still work to be done but we anticipate him being in a big fight in the near future.”

Super Middleweight boogeyman Yamaguchi Falcao was forced to withdraw from his June 25 fight in Georgia after suffering a left elbow injury in training camp.

Falcao, 21-1-1 (9 KO’s), won an entertaining decision over Damian Bonelli to win the NABA gold title back in March. The Florida-based Brazilian’s reiterated his willingness to face one of the top super middleweights anywhere in the world.

“This is very disappointing for Yama because this was a chance for him to stay busy since no fighter in the top 15 was willing to face him,” said Caliguire. “His elbow is swollen and we’ve got an MRI scheduled so hopefully its nothing major.”

Fire Fist Boxing also retained the exclusive promotional rights to contender Willian “Babyface” Silva of Brazil. Silva, who has an excellent 28-4 record with 16 wins by KO, was previously co-promoted by Star Boxing.

On October 16 Silva faced top rated junior welterweight Cletus Seldin for the NABA title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The bout was extremely competitive through six rounds but Seldin knocked out Silva with a huge overhand right early in the seventh. Silva’s career will resume in the 135 pound weight class.

“Willian moved up in weight to fight two of the best junior welterweights,” said Caliguire. “He gave it his all, but physically he’s a different fighter at 135. There are a lot of opportunities out there for him and should have something lined up shortly.”