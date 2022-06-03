Rolando Romero reveals three-man hitlist after Gervonta Davis KO

June 3rd, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Rolando Romero aired his renewed target list after getting knocked out by Gervonta Davis in his first massive Pay Per View headliner.

A few days have passed, and “The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly” has reflected on his fight in which he lost to Davis (27-0, 25 KOs), in front of a record-setting crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I lost to the better man that night. But I felt I was doing a good job backing him up with my jab,” said Romero when reflecting on the fight.

“I was winning the fight, and I made a mistake and got caught. I will work hard to get back to the top to become a champion.

“Much respect to Tank, and I wish him well. The Rolly show must go on.”

Romero, who many discounted going into this bout, proved that he is one of the top lightweights in the world.

Despite being listed as an underdog by the oddsmakers, he never appeared to be outclassed. Tank is one of the best fighters globally, and Romero was in the fight until the knockout punch landed.

ROLANDO ROMERO RETURN

Romero has made it clear that he is already back in the gym and wants the very best available competition. Whether it is Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, or George Kambosos Jr., Romero is interested in pursuing fights with all the top fighters in the division.

After being a part of such a massive event, it is clear Romero is one of the biggest stars in the division and one of the best fighters in the division, as he eagerly awaits a fight date for later this year, the Rolly show to continue.

“I’ll be ready to get back in the ring as soon as my name is called,” said Romero in closing. “I know I got what it takes to be a world champion.

“Sooner than later, I will accomplish that goal. I made a name for myself, and now I can get those big fights with all the top fighters in the division.

“Haney, Garcia, Kambosos, I want to fight them all. At some point, I will want my rematch with Tank, but I know I’ll have to work my back to that position.”

