Joe Smith Jr. focused on taking Artur Beterbiev’s world title belts

June 3rd, 2022

Mikey Williams

WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, The “COMMON MAN” JOE SMITH JR, (28-3, 22 KOs), is continuing to ramp up his training in preparation for the highly anticipated three-belt unification battle with IBF/WBC Champion ARTUR BETERBIEV, (17-0, 17 KOs) on Saturday, June 18 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Long Island native Smith, promoted for many years by JOE DEGUARDIA (Star Boxing) will be making the second defense of his world title earned on April 10, 2021 by defeating top rated contender Maxim Vlasov. His first defense of the title came against Steve Geffrard on January 15, 2022.

Working with longtime trainer JERRY CAPOBIANCO, Smith is very happy with his training camp for this fight.

“We stayed home as we always do, we have everything we need right here on Long Island,” said the hard-hitting Smith. “Every camp we add in different things that work for me to make me a better boxer and I’ve improved greatly the last few years. That and my conditioning has improved which has helped me to have strong second halves of fights.”

“Last Sunday I was out on the beach working by digging holes and running with a parachute in the sand. It’s a little different but great for my strength and conditioning. I know I’ll be fully prepared for Beterbiev on June 18.”

“I’ve been hearing about Beterbiev being the best in the light heavyweight for a few years. He’s knocking everyone out and they call him the boogeyman of the division but I’m ready mentally and physically for the fight.”

“I’m very happy to be fighting at Madison Square Garden, I’ve never fought there as a professional, just as an amateur in the Gloves. I haven’t fought at home in six years but I’m sure I’ll have a lot of support from Long Island on fight night.”

Joe DeGuardia, President of Star Boxing said, “Joe and I have been together on this incredible journey for almost ten years. I am proud we were able to provide him with the opportunities that enabled him to become a world champion. From developmental fights on Long Island as a prospect to fighting on boxing’s biggest stages, Joe has always taken the biggest challenges and comes prepared for victory. He has been working hard and keeps learning. His hard work has been on display over the course of his career as he has improved in all facets in the ring.”

“June 18 is going to be a very special night, a three-belt world title unification between two very talented, hard punching light heavyweights at The Mecca of Boxing. Boxing fans and longtime loyal supporters of Joe have definitely picked up on the excitement of the fight as advance ticket sales have been phenomenal.”

All ringside seats sold out immediately as did 3 of the 5 ticket categories. Only a handful of tickets in price categories 4 and 5 remain.

The few remaining tickets for June 18th can be purchased at Ticketmaster or MSG.com.

Promoted by Top Rank in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, Beterbiev-Smith will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.)