Oscar De La Hoya ripped over ‘real’ Gervonta Davis PPV numbers

June 3rd, 2022

Oscar De La Hoya faced further criticism after taking to social media once again to ask for the ‘real’ Pay Per View numbers of Gervonta Davis.

The Golden Boy boss looked to be fishing for a story or, at the very least, comments from fans but got a dressing down for his trouble.

Many of those responses, which had to be made via quotes as De La Hoya previously disabling comments, blasted the former fighter for stirring.

Mayweather Promotions CEO already made the boxing community aware that they will only ratify gate revenue for Davis, which was once again through the roof.

Reports that Davis vs. Rolando Romero did just over 200,000 buys will never get confirmed by Ellerbe or Mayweather Promotions.

“Can someone tell me what the real PPV numbers are for Gervonta,” asked De La Hoya.

One told De La Hoya to focus on his own promotional company.

“When you were fighting, you fought the best. You didnt care about money or business. Do the same for your fighters and make that fight with Ryan and Tank!”

Another added: “They are probably trash. But ever since Canelo left you, you have no PPV stars, so focus on yourself – my boy.”

A third said: “What are Ryan Garcia’s PPV numbers?

“You set the tone for a lot of the bigotry in boxing. You’re just a hater, Oscar. What happened to you, man?”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA – GARCIA vs. TANK

Ryan Garcia was vocal again over the weekend about his desire to fight Gervonta Davis. However, whether De La Hoya saw it or now, his fighter wasn’t very complimentary about making that fight with Golden Boy.

Paulie Malignaggi took to his podcast to add his view that Golden Boy would never match Garcia with Gervonta Davis.

Predictably, Ellerbe agreed.

“They all know Tank would run him over,” pointed out Mayweather’s right-hand man.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.